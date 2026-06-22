/Lebanon, Hormuz at centre of talks as Iran shares details of first peace meeting

Iran has shared the details of 'encouraging' first rounds of negotiations with the United States as the two sides prepare to meet again in Switzerland. Sharing details of the first rounds of negotiations, Iran said that a high-level committee will be established to provide political oversight of the mediation process. It also shared that transit through the Strait of Hormuz and peace in Lebanon were part of the discussion.
"Qatar and Pakistan, mediators of the Iran–US talks, announced the conclusion of the first high-level round under the Islamabad Memorandum in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. The opening day was described as positive and constructive, with encouraging progress achieved," said Iran Government on X.
Sharing details, it further said, "The parties agreed to establish a High Committee to provide political oversight of the mediation process. Senior negotiators will report regularly and guide working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring, and dispute resolution."
Iran shared that the High Committee approved a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days, paving the way for immediate technical talks.
"A direct communication channel has also been established to prevent incidents and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The parties further agreed to create a Conflict Control Unit involving Lebanon, with facilitation by the mediators, to support adherence to the cessation of military operations. Technical discussions will continue in Bürgenstock through the end of the week," it said.
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