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Lebanon, Hormuz at centre of talks as Iran shares details of first peace meeting

Iran said that a high-level committee will be established to provide political oversight of the mediation process. It also shared that transit through the Strait of Hormuz and peace in Lebanon were part of the discussion.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Lebanon, Hormuz at centre of talks as Iran shares details of first peace meeting
Image Credit: X/Iran Government

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