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  • /Lesson learned from 2015: Why Nepal reject foreign rescue teams despite offers from India, China, others? Explained

Lesson learned from 2015: Why Nepal reject foreign rescue teams despite offers from India, China, others? Explained

Kathmandu has not shut the door on foreign help altogether. It continues to accept relief supplies and financial donations channelled through official government routes, but has drawn a firm line at foreign rescue personnel operating on the ground.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Lesson learned from 2015: Why Nepal reject foreign rescue teams despite offers from India, China, others? Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Lesson learned from 2015: Why Nepal reject foreign rescue teams despite offers from India, China, others? Explained
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