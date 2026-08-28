/Lesson learned from 2015: Why Nepal reject foreign rescue teams despite offers from India, China, others? Explained

Nepal has turned down offers of search-and-rescue teams and helicopters from India, China and several other nations following the devastating Bhote Koshi floods, choosing instead to rely on its own security forces to lead the operation. The government, led by PM Balen Shah, says its agencies are fully equipped to carry out the rescue work and has set up a central system to track information on the hundreds of foreign nationals still unaccounted for.
Kathmandu has not shut the door on foreign help altogether. It continues to accept relief supplies and financial donations channelled through official government routes, but has drawn a firm line at foreign rescue personnel operating on the ground.
Countries including India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all put forward offers of search-and-rescue support, either through official channels or informal approaches, according to Kathmandu-based outlets The Kathmandu Post and Hamro Patro. Several international organisations made similar offers, with some governments proposing to send helicopters along with personnel trained for disaster response.
The floods have claimed nearly 400 lives, with more than 1,300 people still missing. Among them are hundreds of foreign travellers, including Indian pilgrims en route to Kailash Mansarovar and Gosainkunda. So far, 84 Indian nationals have been brought to safety, though hundreds more remain unaccounted for.
Staying true to its Neighbourhood First policy, India moved quickly, sending 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid followed by a further 37.5 tonnes delivered via military transport aircraft. C-130J and C-17 planes carried temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines and food supplies. New Delhi has also offered Bailey and prefabricated truss bridges to help Nepal rebuild after dozens of bridges were washed away, a gesture that echoes India's swift response during the 2015 earthquake.
A senior official at Nepal's foreign ministry told The Kathmandu Post that the government had received numerous requests, both formal and informal, from countries and organisations wanting to send their own rescue teams. The response was consistent: Nepal's security agencies were considered capable of managing the operation themselves.
That decision, the official explained, was shaped heavily by what happened after the April 2015 earthquake. Back then, Nepal saw a huge wave of international support, with rescue teams, military aircraft and aid organisations pouring in from across the globe. While this boosted the country's emergency response capacity at the time, it also brought considerable strain, with overlapping efforts and coordination challenges among the various foreign teams adding pressure to already stretched airports, roads and communication networks.
This time, Nepal is determined to avoid a repeat, keeping a single, clear chain of command under Nepali authorities rather than juggling multiple independent foreign rescue operations.
India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, acknowledged this distinction, noting that New Delhi is responding strictly according to Nepal's specific requests.
To keep things organised, Nepal has instructed its overseas missions to direct financial contributions solely through the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. This "one-door mechanism" is designed to centralise donations, prevent duplication and let the government decide where funds are needed most urgently.
Looking ahead, Kathmandu expects to need continued financial and material support for rehabilitation and reconstruction. The United States, the United Kingdom and the World Bank have already pledged assistance, while the Asian Development Bank has offered help that goes beyond the immediate crisis, covering risk assessment, early-warning systems and resilient infrastructure, according to Reuters.
The foreign ministry has also set up an Emergency Response Team (ERT) dedicated to handling cases involving foreign nationals. According to figures released by Nepal's Department of Tourism, 668 tourists from 34 countries have been out of contact since the floods began. India reports that at least 290 of its citizens remain missing or unreachable.
The ERT, according to the foreign ministry, is meant to serve as the main coordinating body for search efforts, rescue operations, information verification and consular support for foreign nationals caught up in the disaster.
An under-secretary has also been deployed to Timure in Rasuwa district to gather first-hand updates from security personnel on the ground and pass them on to Kathmandu.
Even as it accepts India's current assistance, Nepal has long counted on its southern neighbour as one of its earliest responders during times of crisis. During the 2015 earthquake, India led Operation Maitri, deploying air force aircraft and helicopters to deliver aid, evacuate stranded people and reach areas cut off by the disaster. Alongside this, India sent National Disaster Response Force teams, medical staff, engineers and sniffer dogs, arriving among the very first nations to help.
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