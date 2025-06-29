'Let Bibi Go': Trump Backs Netanyahu, Says Corruption Trial Against Him Is ‘Political Witch Hunt’

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has once again criticized Israeli prosecutors over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, calling it a “political witch hunt.” Posting on Truth Social, Trump said it was “terrible” what prosecutors are doing to Netanyahu.

In his message, Trump warned that the legal proceedings could jeopardize sensitive negotiations with both Hamas and Iran. He firmly defended Netanyahu, describing the charges against him as politically motivated and harmful to regional diplomacy.

“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump wrote. He praised the Israeli leader as “a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran.”

Trump also highlighted Netanyahu’s role in ongoing negotiations: “Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back.”

Mocking the charges against Netanyahu—which include accepting gifts such as cigars and champagne—Trump dismissed them as minor and insignificant.

“How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure.”

He went on to say that the trial could disrupt diplomatic progress: “This travesty of ‘Justice’ will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations,” adding, “In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu.”

Trump also emphasized the U.S.’s financial support for Israel, implying that the trial disrespects American contributions: “The United States of America spends Billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this.”

He ended his post with a call to drop the legal proceedings so Netanyahu can focus on leading the country: “We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!”

This is the second time in recent days that Trump has spoken out against the trial. His remarks echo those of Netanyahu’s supporters, who argue the proceedings are politically charged and poorly timed amid growing regional tensions and ongoing talks with Gaza and Iran.