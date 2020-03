Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Saturday admitted in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) for recovery after he underwent angioplasty in a Lahore hospital in Pakistan. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind has been put under observation.

Saeed underwent the angioplasty at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. He had suffered a severe angina attack in the jail and was shifted from Lahore jail to the hospital.