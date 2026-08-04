/'Unknown gunmen' terrorise LeT: Top commander confesses 30+ terrorists wiped out in Pakistan, blames India

A senior commander of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has publicly acknowledged that more than 30 members of the organisation were killed across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the past four years. The statement was made by Rizwan Hanif, deputy chief of LeT's PoK faction, in a video that has gone viral online and drawn attention because such admissions from senior leaders of terror groups are rare.
Hanif made the remarks during a public speech that was later widely shared on social media. According to reports, he is involved in cross-border infiltration, recruitment and coordination with proxy groups, including the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).
During his speech, Hanif claimed that more than 30 members of the outfit had been killed in different cities across Pakistan and PoK over the past three to four years. He alleged that the attacks were carried out by "unknown gunmen" and accused Indian intelligence agencies of being behind them. However, he did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.
Hanif named several cities and towns where the alleged killings took place. According to him, operatives linked to the outfit were killed in:
Addressing the gathering, Hanif said, "In the last four years, 30 of our people were killed... someone in Peshawar, someone in Karachi, someone in Rawalpindi, someone in Muzaffarabad, someone in Rawalakot."
The statement has gained attention because it publicly acknowledges losses within the organisation across multiple locations.
The video clip of Hanif's speech has been widely circulated online. Observers say the remarks stand out because senior members of banned terror groups rarely speak openly about casualties suffered by their organisations.
During the same speech, Hanif also made derogatory remarks about the Hindu religion while discussing the alleged killings of LeT members.
Lashkar-E-Taiba's First Ever Explosive Admission— OsintTV (@OsintTV) August 3, 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba/JKUM terrorist Rizwan Hanif openly admits that more than 30 members of the outfit were eliminated by unknown gunmen (Indian agents), across Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad over the… pic.twitter.com/gXr0jIeYmH
The statement comes at a time when Pakistan is dealing with several security and political challenges. The country has witnessed unrest in Balochistan, protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and continuing tensions along its border with Afghanistan.
Separately, insurgent groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) have claimed responsibility for attacks in different parts of the country. These developments have increased pressure on Pakistan's security agencies and raised concerns about the overall security situation.
The comments are significant because public acknowledgements of losses by senior leaders of terror groups are uncommon.
While Hanif's allegations regarding the involvement of Indian agencies remain unverified, his statement is being viewed as a rare public admission that more than 30 members of the banned organisation have been killed over the past four years.
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