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'Unknown gunmen' terrorise LeT: Top commander confesses 30+ terrorists wiped out in Pakistan, blames India

The statement, made in a viral video by Lashkar-e-Taib deputy chief Rizwan Hanif, has drawn attention due to its rare admission of losses within the organization.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
'Unknown gunmen' terrorise LeT: Top commander confesses 30+ terrorists wiped out in Pakistan, blames India
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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'Unknown gunmen' terrorise LeT: Top commander confesses 30+ terrorists wiped out in Pakistan, blames India
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