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‘Let’s not blow it’: Trump warns Israel against attack on Lebanon, calls Iran deal ‘so close’

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace, let's not blow it!," warned trump over Israel's strike on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
‘Let’s not blow it’: Trump warns Israel against attack on Lebanon, calls Iran deal ‘so close’
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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