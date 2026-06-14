/‘Let’s not blow it’: Trump warns Israel against attack on Lebanon, calls Iran deal ‘so close’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised Israel’s strike on Beirut, saying the attack “should not have happened” and warning that further escalation could jeopardise a peace agreement with Iran that he believes is close to being finalised.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged all sides to avoid further hostilities, arguing that the region is on the verge of a major diplomatic breakthrough.
“This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump wrote. While reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself, he said the incident that prompted the response was minor and did not result in casualties, adding that it should not derail ongoing peace efforts.
The US President said negotiations with Iran had advanced significantly and stressed that renewed violence could threaten the progress made toward a broader regional settlement.
“We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down,” Trump stated. He called on Israel to halt military actions in Lebanon and urged Hezbollah and other groups to cease attacks against Israel.
Expressing optimism about the diplomatic process, Trump said the current situation could mark the beginning of lasting stability in the Middle East.
“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace, let's not blow it!” he added.
Trump’s comments came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out what it described as a “precise strike” on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut’s Dahieh district. According to the Israeli military, the operation was launched after Hezbollah sent aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier in the day.
The IDF said the facility was being used by Hezbollah operatives to plan and coordinate attacks against Israeli civilians and troops stationed in southern Lebanon.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the Israeli military said, “Following Hezbollah's launch of aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier today, the IDF conducted a precise strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut.”
Hezbollah, however, said it had launched a drone attack targeting a group of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.
Despite Trump’s criticism of the Beirut strike, a source told CNN that Israel had informed the United States before carrying out the operation. The source added that Israeli officials were aware the strike could potentially provoke a ballistic missile response from Iran.
Following the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a series of assessments with senior military commanders. Israeli forces are reportedly preparing for the possibility of retaliatory attacks against Israeli territory in the coming hours.
A day earlier, Trump had said that a peace agreement with Iran was expected to be signed on Sunday and described the deal as a key measure to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
He also claimed that once the agreement is concluded, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to all maritime traffic.
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