In a widely shared video, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, Qaasim, has acknowledged that Indian security forces blew up the headquarters of the terror organisation, Markaz Taiba, in Muridke, Pakistan. This acknowledgment comes following similar revelations by a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) commander, who recently revealed Pakistan's pretensions over the Bahawalpur camp. The confessions from both terror commanders go against Pakistan's official explanation that the camps were nonoperative.

LeT Operative Pledges To Rebuild Following 'Operation Sindoor' Blows

Standing at what he said were the remains of the LeT Markaz Taiba camp, the LeT commander said, "I am standing on the remains of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was attacked (by Indians). The reconstruction process has been initiated. By God's will, this mosque will be constructed larger in size." He also conceded that large numbers of terrorists had been trained at the dismantled camp and "attained victory (Faiz)."

In another video, LeT's deputy chief, Saifullah Kasuri, can be heard stating that the Pakistan government and military have given money to reconstruct the headquarters. In an Indian intelligence agency dossier, LeT is said to be reconstructing its razed headquarters and intending to open the rebuilt complex on February 5, 2026, to coincide with its annual convention on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The intelligence report indicates the rebuilt Markaz will again be used as a training, indoctrination, and planning hub.

Military Action On A Wider Scale And Earlier Entries

Lashkar's Muridke camp was among nine terror camps that were allegedly targeted and demolished by Indian troops in coordinated overnight raids within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Code-named "Operation Sindoor," the raids followed a terror attack that resulted in 26 civilians being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. The military operation is reported to have targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed's key bases in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, as well as other LeT centers.

The confessions by LeT operatives are only the latest to negate Pakistan's stance. Previously, Jaish commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri had confessed in a viral video that Jaish chief Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" in the Bahawalpur strikes. Kashmiri further asserted that the Pakistan Army and its commander-in-chief, Asim Munir, had "sent generals to funerals" of those slain in Operation Sindoor.

