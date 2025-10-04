US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, urging them to act swiftly in support of the peace initiative.

Trump's remarks came after reports surfaced that Israel had paused its relentless bombing campaign on Gaza, a US-brokered peace deal appeared to gain traction.

In a message on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump emphasized the importance of quick action, warning that any delay could nullify the agreement and vowed not to tolerate further threats from Gaza. He expressed hope that the hostage release and peace deal would be finalized promptly, with fair treatment for all parties involved.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Egypt to finalize the details of Hamas’s planned hostage release. Hamas has indicated readiness to release all hostages and discuss the 20-point peace plan proposed by Trump, which calls for a temporary technocratic government in Gaza, Israel’s pledge not to annex the Strip, no forced displacement of residents, and an immediate war ceasefire with hostage returns within 72 hours.

The Israeli government, along with key security agencies, has started preparing to implement the initial phase of the “Trump plan” aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Currently, Israel states 48 hostages remain captive in Gaza out of the 251 seized in October 2023, with 20 believed to be alive. The conflict has resulted in over 66,000 Palestinian deaths following Hamas’s October 2023 assault that killed around 1,200 Israelis.

