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  • /'Let's go to France, it's a lovely place': Trump mocks nationwide protest in the country; Vance blames it on immigration

'Let's go to France, it's a lovely place': Trump mocks nationwide protest in the country; Vance blames it on immigration

US President Donald Trump mocked France over violent protests against rising living costs, while Vice President JD Vance blamed immigration and President Emmanuel Macron vowed action against those responsible for vandalism and looting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
'Let's go to France, it's a lovely place': Trump mocks nationwide protest in the country; Vance blames it on immigration
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Let's go to France, it's a lovely place': Trump mocks nationwide protest in the country; Vance blames it on immigration
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