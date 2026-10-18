US President Donald Trump took a swipe at France over the violent unrest gripping the country, stating the country appeared to be a natural destination for "revolutions". His remarks came as protests against the rising cost of living escalated into violence, with demonstrators clashing with police, while looting and fires were reported across several areas.
"Let's go to France? It's a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable. Let's go to France and join the revolution," Trump joked about the current situation in France.
Trump: "Darling, the president just sent us $5,000. Let's go to France... It's a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable." https://t.co/5GF4j4ixEb— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 16, 2026
Trump’s comments came as France woke up on Sunday to scenes of destruction following violent clashes during widespread protests. The unrest came after weeks of student demonstrations and just six months before elections to choose a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.
US Vice President JD Vance also commented on the violence, attributing it to immigration and arguing that France and other Western nations had failed to adequately address issues surrounding assimilation and cultural compatibility.
In a post on X, Vance said, "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility."
Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026
He added, "They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country."
Violent protest across France
France witnessed widespread unrest on Saturday as demonstrations against rising inflation escalated into violent clashes between police and protesters, accompanied by looting, arson and damage to public property.
The violence erupted during marches in Paris and other cities over the rising cost of living. According to the Interior Ministry, around 550,000 people participated in the protests, while the CGT trade union, which joined the demonstrations, estimated the turnout at 800,000.
Police fired tear gas and deployed water cannons to disperse demonstrators who hurled projectiles and set off fireworks at security personnel.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said entire streets in the capital had been left devastated. Groups of masked young men reportedly set fire to parked vehicles and looted shops, causing extensive damage across parts of the city.
Limoges town halls vandalised, tourist office set ablaze
In Limoges, a historic town hall that was more than 140 years old suffered extensive destruction after masked protesters allegedly broke into the building and set it on fire, according to the region’s top official.
Meanwhile, two other town halls in Marseille and Lille were reportedly targeted by intruders and vandalised.
A police facility in Bordeaux was also vandalised, while demonstrators in Lyon set fire to a tourist information office.
Macron vows action against violent protestors
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to hold those responsible for the violence, vandalism and looting accountable, warning that they would face consequences for their actions.
"Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," Macron said.
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