/Lewis Hamilton ends Ferrari wait at Barcelona GP, leads first all-British podium since 1968

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory as a Ferrari driver with a commanding win at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday, ending a two-year wait for a Formula One triumph and delivering Ferrari's first race win since the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion produced a masterclass in strategy and tyre management to secure his 106th career victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The result also marked Hamilton's first win since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix during his final season with Mercedes.
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The moment of victory! #F1 #BarcelonaGP @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/ET9mkIA9MC— Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2026
A late virtual safety car proved decisive in shaping the outcome of the race. Ferrari's aggressive three-stop strategy appeared risky for much of the afternoon, but the timing of the neutralisation allowed Hamilton to make his final pit stop without losing track position.
Without the virtual safety car, Hamilton would likely have spent the closing laps chasing the two Mercedes drivers. Instead, he emerged comfortably in front and used his fresher tyres to pull away from the field.
The victory carried added significance in the championship battle. Hamilton reduced the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 41 points after the young Mercedes driver retired just a few laps from the finish.
Antonelli had looked set for a strong result after overtaking team-mate George Russell for second place following a prolonged wheel-to-wheel battle. However, a mechanical problem abruptly ended his race, denying him a podium finish and handing second place back to Russell.
McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium in third, creating Formula One's first all-British top three since the 1968 United States Grand Prix.
At 41, Hamilton also became Formula One's oldest race winner since Jack Brabham in 1970.
For much of the race, Mercedes appeared to hold the advantage. Russell converted pole position into the lead at the start, with Hamilton and Antonelli following closely behind.
The strategic contest intensified when Hamilton, running on soft tyres, made an early stop on lap 11. Russell and Antonelli, who had started on medium tyres, stayed out longer before Mercedes eventually pitted both drivers to protect their positions.
As Hamilton completed his second stop on lap 27, Antonelli closed in rapidly on Russell and briefly challenged for the lead. Mercedes urged both drivers to avoid compromising their race pace as Hamilton remained firmly in contention through his alternate strategy.
The turning point came on lap 40 when Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin stopped on track, triggering a virtual safety car. The timing worked perfectly for Ferrari, allowing Hamilton to make his final stop and rejoin ahead of the Mercedes pair.
From there, Hamilton was in complete control. With a significant tyre advantage, he steadily extended his lead and crossed the finish line comfortably clear of Russell.
The victory carried a touch of symbolism. Ferrari's last win in Spain came through Alonso in 2013, and the Spaniard's retirement inadvertently helped pave the way for Hamilton's success. Post-race interviews were conducted by Nico Rosberg, Hamilton's former team-mate and title rival, exactly a decade after their infamous first-lap collision at the same circuit.
Speaking after the race, an emotional Hamilton thanked Ferrari and reflected on his journey to a long-awaited victory in red.
"First, I have to start and say a huge gracie you to everyone here, my team here, Ferrari, everyone back at the factory, Fred for believing in me and bringing me to this team.
"I started out a dream last year which seemed almost impossible during my time last year, but we never gave up hope and the team just continued to lift me up. We made so many changes and we made so many improvements and on top of that, I've got the greatest fan base, a sportsman could ever ask for. And so, thank you, thank you to everybody."
Russell finished second, 19.5 seconds behind Hamilton, while Norris secured third place. Max Verstappen took fourth for Red Bull ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar.
The Formula One season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix on June 28.
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