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Lewis Hamilton ends Ferrari wait at Barcelona GP, leads first all-British podium since 1968

The seven-time world champion produced a masterclass in strategy and tyre management to secure his 106th career victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The result also marked Hamilton's first win since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix during his final season with Mercedes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton ends Ferrari wait at Barcelona GP, leads first all-British podium since 1968
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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