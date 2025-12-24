Libya is in a day of national mourning as the country's top military general, Mohammed Ali Ahmad Al Haddad, lost his life in a plane crash near the capital of Turkey. All of Libya's top military leaders were killed in Tuesday's plane crash, including General Haddad, while returning from military meetings in Turkey.

"Today, our country, our nation, suffers a grave affliction with the death of General al Haddad, head of our military, and his esteemed delegation," said Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The military leaders were returning home after meetings about Libya's defenses.

Chilling Video Of Final Moments Before Crash

A video of Tuesday’s plane crash is making waves all over social media. The plane was a Dassault Falcon 50, seen RAPIDLY descending before a massive explosion as the plane hit the ground in Huyman near Kesikkavak, 70 kilometers south of Ankara.

"We've found the wreck of the plane in a difficult-to-access area. We lost contact with the plane at about 20:52 local time, within 40 minutes of takeoff," said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Turkish security cameras captured the moment a Libyan Falcon 50 private jet crashed after taking off from Ankara Esenboğa Airport, which was carrying Muhammad Ali Ahmad Al-Haddad, Chief of Staff of Libya’s Government of National Unity. pic.twitter.com/w7ez9Z17rJ — BRADDY (@braddy_Codie05) December 23, 2025

Technical Failure: The Final SOS

Preliminary findings by the Turkish civil aviation authorities suggest a catastrophic technical fault instead of any act of sabotage.

Electrical Failure: The flight, minutes into its departure, suffered a severe electrical fault, as reported to air traffic control, necessitating an urgent landing.

Radar Disappearance: After clearance to return to Ankara, as the aircraft entered the descending phase over the region of Haymana, the plane suddenly could not be traced on radar screens.

No Sabotage: Reports by the Communications Directorate under the Turkish Presidency contend a mechanical fault led to the accident, though a probe by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor has been initiated.

Profiles In Loss: The Fallen Delegation

The tragic crash near Ankara has erased the senior leadership of western Libya's military apparatus, leaving a huge strategic gap in the nation's defense establishment. Besides the loss of General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, the nation’s highest-ranking military commander, the delegation included fallen officers who were:

Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil: As the Head of Libya's Ground Forces, Ghraibil was a central figure in the country's operational command and ongoing efforts to stabilize western territories.

Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatawi: Head of the Military Manufacturing Authority, in charge of infrastructure and procurement necessary for modernisation in the Libyan armed forces.

Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab: Senior Adviser to the Chief of Staff, Diab is crucial in offering strategic advice to General al-Haddad while the latter negotiates with powers in high-stakes international negotiations or unifies his nation internally.

Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub: Attached to the office of the Chief of Staff as the official military photographer, Mahjoub was a busy man documenting the military’s historical milestones, among other things, and diplomatic missions.

A Strategic Void In Libya

General al-Haddad, apart from being a crucial military figure, played a pivotal role within the United Nations’ endeavors to integrate Libya's dysfunctional military structures.

