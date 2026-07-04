Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Lift sanctions to save citizens from heat-related death': Iran to Europe

'Lift sanctions to save citizens from heat-related death': Iran to Europe

Amid a record-breaking heatwave across Europe, Iran urged European countries to lift sanctions, saying it is ready to export air conditioners and cooling equipment to help protect lives. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
'Lift sanctions to save citizens from heat-related death': Iran to Europe
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why do smartphone speakers have many holes but not all produce sound? Here’s the real reason
Technology news6 min ago
2
Delhi Government24 min ago
3
ndia vs England 2nd T20I1 hr ago
4
Gujarat governement1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago