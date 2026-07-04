/'Lift sanctions to save citizens from heat-related death': Iran to Europe

Iran suggested European countries to lift their sanctions to save ordinary Europeans' lives. The Iranian Embassy in Türkiye also said the country is ready to export a wide range of air conditioners and cooling equipment to Europe.
In a post on X, it said, "Given the unprecedented heatwave across Europe and the tragic loss of innocent lives reportedly linked to the lack of adequate cooling systems, we have a friendly suggestion: For the sake of protecting your own people, lift the sanctions on Iran. We are ready to export a wide range of air conditioners and cooling equipment to Europe."
"And here's the good news: despite years of sanctions, Iran has successfully developed and manufactured its own air conditioners using indigenous technology. We have the expertise, the production capacity, and we're ready to help--if Europe is ready to help itself," it added.
Europe witnessed a record-breaking rise in temperatures as intense early summer heatwaves triggered illnesses, fatalities, and collapse of infrastructure across the continent.
Transport services were severely affected on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 40°C (104°F) across Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland.
In France, where average temperatures reached 29.8°C (85.6°F) and peaked at 44°C (111.2°F) in one town, the heatwave was followed by severe storms, with officials estimating around 1,000 excess deaths linked to the extreme weather.
A study by World Weather Attribution (WWA), cited by Al Jazeera, found that extreme heat of this intensity is now tens to hundreds of times more likely to occur than it was in 2003 and would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago.
According to the WWA, heatwaves in June 1976 were generally around 3.5°C cooler, while those in 2003 were approximately 2°C cooler, Al Jazeera reported.
The report added that the immediate cause of the current extreme temperatures is a stalled high-pressure system, known as a "heat dome," which traps heat in one concentrated area for days or weeks.
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