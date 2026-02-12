Advertisement
Bangladesh election 2026 Live Updates: First polls since Hasina's ouster in 2024

After Hasina's ouster, an interim government has overseen the country during a period marked by continued demonstrations, the rise of a hardline Islamist group, incidents of violence against minority communities, and a notable shift in foreign policy. 

Bangladesh election 2026 live Updates: Bangladesh is set to hold a pivotal parliamentary election today, 18 months after the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ended following widespread nationwide protests.

Since then, an interim government has overseen the country during a period marked by continued demonstrations, the rise of a hardline Islamist group, incidents of violence against minority communities, and a notable shift in foreign policy, moving closer to Pakistan and China while distancing itself from India.

These dynamics are expected to shift with the formation of a newly elected democratic government, which many observers anticipate will be led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Following the recent death of Khaleda Zia, the party is now headed by her son, Tarique Rahman, who is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the prime minister’s post. The BNP faces strong competition from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline Islamist party and former ally, which analysts believe could deliver its strongest electoral performance to date, even as the BNP remains the favorite to secure victory.

