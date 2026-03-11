Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025737https://zeenews.india.com/world/live-updates/iran-israel-war-live-updates-latest-news-defence-minister-katz-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-white-phosphorus-3025737.html
NewsWorldUS Israel Iran attack live updates: Kuwait shoots down 8 drones, Israeli air strikes hit Beirut
IRAN ISRAEL WAR

US Israel Iran attack live updates: Kuwait shoots down 8 drones, Israeli air strikes hit Beirut

US Israel Iran attack live -Iran war has entered its 12th day as Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel of using white phosphorus over residential areas in Lebanon during strikes targeting Iran-allied Hezbollah.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Source:
Image credit: Representative image - US, Iran, Israel war
LIVE Blog

US Israel Iran attack live: US-Iran war has reached it's twelfth day as the tensions between the nation escalates. The war between both the nations begin on 28 February when the United states and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and key Iranian leaders. 

And since then there have been many retaliatory attacks. Other middle countries have also in

However, a major development adds a grave dimension to the conflict sparked by US-Israel strikes on Iran where UN affiliated monitoring agency Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Israeli military of unlawfully using White phosphorus over residential areas in the Lebanon town of Yohmor, where the forces claim to be attacking Iran-allied group Hezbollah. 

As per the reports, HRW released a report on Monday stating that the strikes took place on March 3. 

What is White Phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a waxy, yellowish colored chemical substance that ignites spontaneously when it comes into contact with oxygen. Militaries use it to create thick smoke to mask troop moments or to mark targets for airstrikes.

11 March 2026
10:04 IST

US Israel Iran attack live updates: Bodies recovered after air strikes hit Tehran

 

US Israel Iran attack live: As per the Al Jazeera report, a video has been released that shows scattered debris and rescue teams recovered bodies after US-Israeli strikes hit Tehran on Tuesday. As per the reports six people were killed after US-Israeli strike at the scene. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

