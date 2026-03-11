US Israel Iran attack live updates: Kuwait shoots down 8 drones, Israeli air strikes hit Beirut
US Israel Iran attack live -Iran war has entered its 12th day as Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel of using white phosphorus over residential areas in Lebanon during strikes targeting Iran-allied Hezbollah.
US Israel Iran attack live: US-Iran war has reached it's twelfth day as the tensions between the nation escalates. The war between both the nations begin on 28 February when the United states and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and key Iranian leaders.
And since then there have been many retaliatory attacks. Other middle countries have also in
However, a major development adds a grave dimension to the conflict sparked by US-Israel strikes on Iran where UN affiliated monitoring agency Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Israeli military of unlawfully using White phosphorus over residential areas in the Lebanon town of Yohmor, where the forces claim to be attacking Iran-allied group Hezbollah.
As per the reports, HRW released a report on Monday stating that the strikes took place on March 3.
What is White Phosphorus?
White phosphorus is a waxy, yellowish colored chemical substance that ignites spontaneously when it comes into contact with oxygen. Militaries use it to create thick smoke to mask troop moments or to mark targets for airstrikes.
US Israel Iran attack live updates: Bodies recovered after air strikes hit Tehran
US Israel Iran attack live: As per the Al Jazeera report, a video has been released that shows scattered debris and rescue teams recovered bodies after US-Israeli strikes hit Tehran on Tuesday. As per the reports six people were killed after US-Israeli strike at the scene.
