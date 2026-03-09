Advertisement
US Israel Iran attack live: Mojtaba Khamenei named as new Iran's supreme leader
US Israel Iran attack live: Mojtaba Khamenei named as new Iran's supreme leader

US Israel Iran attack live: In a latest development, Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as a new supreme leader of Iran upon the death of ayatollah ali khamenei amid escalating tensions between US, Iran and middle east countries. 

US Israel Iran attack live: US-Iran war has reached it's tenth day as the tensions between the nation escalates. The war between both the nations begin on 28 February when the United states and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and key Iranian leaders. 

The operation involved airstrikes, cruise missiles, and attacks on multiple Iranian cities including Tehran and other strategic locations. Upon this Iran quickly retaliated with missiles and drones against Israel and US bases across the Middle East, turning the strikes into a broader regional conflict. 

However, now in a latest development, Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as a new supreme leader of Iran upon the death of ayatollah ali khamenei amid the escalating tensions between US, Iran and middle east.

Along with that the residents of Tehran woke up on Sunday morning to a city shrouded in darkness. In a major oil depot blast, thick black smoke from Israeli strike spread across the Iranian capital overnight dimming out the morning sun and leaving streets dark long after sunrise. 

