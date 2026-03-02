US Israel Iran Attack Live: Israel strikes Beirut’s south in response to Hezbollah rockets

US Israel Iran Attack Live: Israeli fighter jets has carried out a wave of heavy airstrikes early Monday on Beirut’s southern suburbs, just hours after rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Israel, local broadcaster al-Jadeed reported.

The strikes focused on Dahieh, widely known as a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital’s southern outskirts. The bombardment triggered panic among residents, many of whom fled their homes fearing a wider escalation. Ambulances were seen rushing into the targeted neighborhoods to evacuate the wounded, though no official casualty figures were immediately released, according to Xinhua.

Hezbollah retaliates after Khamenei’s killing, fears of wider regional escalation Grow

In a statement, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets and deployed drones toward Israel in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who it claimed was killed in joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran on Saturday.

With the attacks targeted towards Israel and the growing tensions between Iran and Israel, "The United States has updated its travel warnings for several Gulf nations as tensions with Iran rise, urging Americans to reconsider trips to the region amid growing security concerns."

Travel advisory has been raised for Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait to level 3, urging the Americans to reconsider travel and has issued a worldwide caution after the launch of US combat operations in Iran heightened fears of retaliation and regional instability.

US elevates travel advisories across Gulf, authorises departure of Non-essential staff

In separate statements, the US State Department announced that it has approved the departure of non-essential American government staff and their families from three Gulf nations, citing security concerns.

Regarding Bahrain, the department said its travel advisory was revised on February 28 to reflect the authorized departure of non-emergency personnel and their family members. The alert level for the country was raised from Level 2 to Level 3.

The updated advisory carries a clear warning, urging Americans to reconsider travel to Bahrain due to the risks of terrorism and armed conflict.