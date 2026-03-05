US-Iran War Live Updates: Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon

US-Iran War Live: US-Iran war has reached it's sixth day as the tensions escalates. The war between both the nations begin on 28 February when the United states and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and key Iranian leaders.

The operation involved airstrikes, cruise missiles, and attacks on multiple Iranian cities including Tehran and other strategic locations.

Upon this Iran quickly retaliated with missiles and drones against Israel and US bases across the Middle East, turning the strikes into a broader regional conflict.

In the recent development in the war, a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian Navy warship, the IRIS Dena, off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

The reports indicate that at least 87 Iranian personnel were killed in the strike, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan forces.