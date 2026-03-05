US-Iran War Live Updates: Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon
In the recent development in the US-Iran war, a US submarine reportedly torpedoed and sank Iran’s naval warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka, killing dozens of Iranian personnel.
US-Iran War Live: US-Iran war has reached it's sixth day as the tensions escalates. The war between both the nations begin on 28 February when the United states and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, military bases and key Iranian leaders.
The operation involved airstrikes, cruise missiles, and attacks on multiple Iranian cities including Tehran and other strategic locations.
Upon this Iran quickly retaliated with missiles and drones against Israel and US bases across the Middle East, turning the strikes into a broader regional conflict.
In the recent development in the war, a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian Navy warship, the IRIS Dena, off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.
The reports indicate that at least 87 Iranian personnel were killed in the strike, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan forces.
US-Iran War Live Update: Iranian Sailors recovering after US submarine attack
US-Iran War Live: In the latest development, Iranian sailors are still recovering in Sri Lankan hospital after US submarine attack that killed at least 87 Iranian personnel, Al Jazeera reported. The search operation for an estimated 60 people who were on board and remain unaccounted is still continue.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts another drone
US-Iran War Live Updates: As per the latest update by Al Jazeera, the Saudi Ministry of defense said the latest drone was shot down near Al Jowf region, which is in the north of the country. It has been said that this came after the ministry announced intercepting three drones east of Al-Kharj Governorate.
