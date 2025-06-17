Iran-Israel Conflict Live Update: A conflict has erupted between the two Middle Eastern countries, Iran and Israel, and it has now escalated seriously, with neither side willing to back down. World leaders, including Donald Trump, have called for a ceasefire, but neither country is showing any intent to de-escalate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, could face a fate similar to that of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

Israel launched strikes overnight on several Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile facilities. Reports also suggest that residential areas and fuel depots were targeted, with Iran's Health Ministry reporting at least 224 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries, mostly among civilians.

Meanwhile, countries like the UK, France, Germany, Greece and Italy have urged de-escalation amid the United States' concern over Tehran's nuclear program.

This official reported that Iran had deployed approximately 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones against Israeli civilian and military locations. A significant reduction in missile launches overnight suggested Israel's operations had effectively hampered Iran's offensive capabilities.