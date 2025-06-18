israel iran conflict live updates tehran air strikes tel aviv fattah missile ayatollah ali khamenei benjamin netanyahu donald trump war tensions

The conflict erupted between Iran and Israel after Israel's Operation Rising Lion launched On June 13. World leaders have called for a ceasefire, but neither country is showing any intent to de-escalate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, could face a fate similar to that of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

Iran claims to have downed an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over the Isfahan area on Tuesday, marking a significant incident in the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Iranian state media, including IRIB, broadcast footage showing the wreckage of the drone, which appears to be a Hermes 900 model used for surveillance.

However, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has not commented on the incident, maintaining its stance of denying Iranian claims without evidence.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded across Israel were heard several times after Iran avenged strikes launched towards Israel.