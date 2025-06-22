LIVE Updates| Israel-Iran War Tensions: US Hits 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites, Trump Calls for Iran to Stop Hostilities With Israel
The United States has joined the war, bombing three nuclear sites in Iran as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its tenth day. Hostilities between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran initiated its military operation, Operation True Promise 3.
Trending Photos
Israel-Iran War Tensions | Live Updates: The United States has joined the war, bombing three nuclear sites in Iran as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its tenth day. Hostilities between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran initiated its military operation, Operation True Promise 3.
Truth Social Down Minutes After Trump Announced that US had bombed Iran’s 3 Nuclear Sites
Trump Says Iran Must Now Agree to End War After Bombing 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran
"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU," Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump Says Now Is Time for Peace After Bombing Three Nuclear Sites in Iran
"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.