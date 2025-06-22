LIVE Updates| Israel-Iran War Tensions: US Hits 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites, Trump Calls for Iran to Stop Hostilities With Israel

The United States has joined the war, bombing three nuclear sites in Iran as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its tenth day. Hostilities between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran initiated its military operation, Operation True Promise 3.