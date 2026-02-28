Israel Strike Iran live updates: IDF launches preemptive strike, 3 explosions reported in Tehran

Israel Strike Iran live updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed launching a large-scale military operation against Iran, calling it a “preemptive strike” to stop immediate security threats. Israeli officials said the action was aimed at preventing possible attacks and protecting national security. After the aerial campaign began, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a “special state of emergency” across the country.

According to Iranian media reports, three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran. The exact targets and damage are still unclear. Tensions between Israel and Iran have remained high in recent years due to regional conflicts and security concerns. The latest developments have increased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, with global leaders closely monitoring the situation.

Stay tuned for latest updates: