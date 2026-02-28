Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022014https://zeenews.india.com/world/live-updates/israel-strike-iran-live-updates-defence-minister-katz-pre-emptive-attack-conflicts-tensions-emergency-latest-news-3022014.html
NewsWorldIsrael Strike Iran live updates: IDF launches preemptive strike, 3 explosions reported in Tehran
ISRAEL ATTACK IRAN

Israel Strike Iran live updates: IDF launches preemptive strike, 3 explosions reported in Tehran

Israel Strike Iran live updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed launching a large-scale military operation against Iran, calling it a “preemptive strike” to stop immediate security threats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel Strike Iran live updates (Image credit: X/@jurgen_nauditt)
LIVE Blog

Israel Strike Iran live updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed launching a large-scale military operation against Iran, calling it a “preemptive strike” to stop immediate security threats. Israeli officials said the action was aimed at preventing possible attacks and protecting national security. After the aerial campaign began, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a “special state of emergency” across the country.

According to Iranian media reports, three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran. The exact targets and damage are still unclear. Tensions between Israel and Iran have remained high in recent years due to regional conflicts and security concerns. The latest developments have increased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, with global leaders closely monitoring the situation.

Stay tuned for latest updates: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
28 February 2026
12:25 IST

Israel Strikes Iran live: 3 explosions heard in Tehran

Israel Strikes Iran live: Amid Israel-Iran tensions, three explosions have been heard in downtown Tehran, according to Iranian media.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Rajya Sabha polls
TMC names 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls
Spirit Poster
Spirit: Who Is Aishwarya Desai? The woman seen in Spirit poster
World’s biggest parliament building
World’s biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation
England
T20 WC 2026: Rehan, Jacks power England to 4-wicket win over New Zealand
Smart watch
Stylish Smartwatches for Fitness, Function & Fashion
Auqib Nabi
Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict rise after airstrikes, drone attacks
Ethnic Mojaris
Elegant Ethnic Mojaris to Elevate Festive Looks — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
kurta set
Elegant Embroidered Kurta Sets For Festive And Everyday Wear
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 start pushed to Mar 28 due to…: Full schedule to be out on THIS date