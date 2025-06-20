Advertisement
ISRAEL

LIVE Updates| Israel-Iran War Tensions: Iran Fires Cluster Bomb-Bearing Missiles

Israel-Iran Conflict Live Updates: The conflict erupted between two Middle Eastern nations after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion towards Iran.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Israel-Iran Conflict | Live Updates: The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day. The conflict erupted after Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. In retaliation, Iran also launched several drone and missile attacks. 

 

20 June 2025
11:31 IST

LIVE Updates | Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Defense Minister Katz Calls Khamenei the “modern Hitler”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has called Iran’s Supreme Leader the “modern Hitler,” adding that he cannot be allowed to continue to exist. 

"The dictator Khamenei is the modern Hitler who has vowed to destroy the State of Israel and enslaves all his country's resources to advance this terrible goal. He cannot be allowed to continue to exist," Katz said on X.

 

11:19 IST

LIVE| Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran fired cluster bomb bearing missiles, Israeli military said on Thursday. 

11:19 IST

