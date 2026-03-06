Nepal election result 2026 live updates: RSP tops early trends, Lamichhane and Balen shah leading key seats

Nepal election result 2026 live updates: Nepal has gone through a period of major political changes over the past few months. Polling in Nepal’s general election closed on Thursday evening as the country prepares to elect a new parliament after nearly six months. Preliminary estimates suggest around 60 percent voter participation, with strong turnout from Gen Z, bringing what officials called “unprecedented” energy to the polls.

The Election Commission said the voting process was smooth due to better voter education, cooperation from political parties, and strong security measures.

Early trends show the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leading in 32 constituencies across Nepal. Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane is ahead in Chitwan-2, while senior leader Balen Shah is leading in Jhapa-5. In Kathmandu, RSP candidates are ahead in multiple constituencies, including Kathmandu-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 10. The party is also leading in Bhaktapur and other districts such as Morang, Dhanusha, Rautahat, Bara, Lalitpur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Dang, Banke, and Kanchanpur.