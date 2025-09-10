Advertisement
NEPAL PROTEST

Nepal Protests Live Updates: Army Imposes Nationwide Curfew

Nepal Protests Live Updates: Gen Z-led protests in Nepal over social media bans and corruption turned deadly, killing 19. PM KP Sharma Oli resigned, while the Army imposed prohibitory orders and a nationwide curfew.

Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Nepal Protests Live Updates: Nepal is witnessing escalating unrest as Gen Z-led protests intensified, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. The demonstrations, sparked by a ban on major social media platforms and widespread anger over corruption, have turned deadly, with at least 19 people killed and hundreds injured in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, mostly youths.

Despite the government rolling back the social media ban, protests continued on Tuesday, with demonstrators attacking and injuring Nepalese leaders.

In response to the escalating situation, the Nepali Army announced on Wednesday the imposition of prohibitory orders and a continuation of the nationwide curfew. According to a statement by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, followed by a nationwide curfew starting 6:00 am on Thursday.

The Army added that any further measures will depend on the evolving security situation. The statement also expressed appreciation for public cooperation in maintaining order and offered condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.

10 September 2025
12:08 IST

Nepal Protests Live: Congress MP Manish Tewari Calls For Caution In South Asia

On the situation in Nepal, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "...South Asia is passing through an extremely delicate moment. All the South Asian nations need to be extremely careful. There should be a systematic and proper attempt made to get to the bottom of whether this campaign in Nepal - was it a spontaneous upsurge or was it a systematically orchestrated campaign by interests which see benefit out of instability. So, to think what happened in Bangladesh and is now happening in Nepal is just coincidental would be extremely naive..."

11:57 IST

Nepal Protests Live: 'Gen-Z Wants Regulation...,' Says Protester

Subhash, a protester in Nepal, said, "The Gen-Z wants regulation, it wants freedom from corruption. We want change. So, we were protesting. We wanted to beat him (former PM K.P. Sharma Oli) up, but he has left for somewhere. He has left the country and run away. We caught all the politicians. We burned the house of Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba. The PM of our country, K.P. Sharma Oli, ran away...We demand a good leader. We want a conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan...We will get to know today if that will happen...The violent protests which we had seen for the past two days will not happen now but we want a new rule and regulation in the country..."
 

11:54 IST

Nepal Protest Live: Visuals Of 'Sital Niwas', The Nepali Rashtrapati Bhawan In Kathmandu 

 

 

11:37 IST

Nepal Protest Live: Visuals from Bhairawa

 

 

11:15 IST

Nepal Protests Live: Army Imposes Nationwide Curfew

The Nepali Army announced on Wednesday the imposition of prohibitory orders and a continuation of the nationwide curfew. According to a statement by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, followed by a nationwide curfew starting 6:00 am on Thursday.
 

