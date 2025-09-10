Nepal Protests Live Updates: Army Imposes Nationwide Curfew

Nepal Protests Live Updates: Nepal is witnessing escalating unrest as Gen Z-led protests intensified, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. The demonstrations, sparked by a ban on major social media platforms and widespread anger over corruption, have turned deadly, with at least 19 people killed and hundreds injured in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, mostly youths.

Despite the government rolling back the social media ban, protests continued on Tuesday, with demonstrators attacking and injuring Nepalese leaders.

In response to the escalating situation, the Nepali Army announced on Wednesday the imposition of prohibitory orders and a continuation of the nationwide curfew. According to a statement by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, followed by a nationwide curfew starting 6:00 am on Thursday.

The Army added that any further measures will depend on the evolving security situation. The statement also expressed appreciation for public cooperation in maintaining order and offered condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.