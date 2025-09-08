Live Nepal Protest: Atleast 19 Dead, While Several Injured As Gen Z Lead Demonstrations In Kathmandu Against Social Media Ban
Live Nepal Protest: Gen Z-led protests erupted in Nepal after a social media ban on unregistered platforms. Clashes in Kathmandu led to curfews and Army deployment. Protesters stormed restricted areas, prompting PM Oli to condemn lawlessness while defending the government's stance.
Live Nepal Protest: Gen Z-led protests in Nepal were triggered by the government's social media ban, which came into effect on September 4 and targeted the platforms that were not registered with the Nepalese government. The unrest escalated into violent clashes in the capital Kathmandu on Monday.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to vent their anger over the social media ban. The protests spiralled out of hand after demonstrators broke into restricted zones and reportedly stormed the Federal Parliament premises in New Baneshwor.
Meanwhile, the authorities also sprang into action and imposed a curfew across key areas and deployed the Army to contain the protests. The government announced that the curfew would remain in effect until 10 pm, covering several areas, including Tinkune Chowk in the east and Ratna Rajya School in the north.
After the unrest erupted, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that his administration is not against platforms but against "lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling the country."
Nepal Protest Live Updates: 19 Dead As Police Fire On Gen Z Protests Across Country
According to The Kathmandu Post, at least 19 people lost their lives after police opened fire on Gen Z-led protests on Monday in Kathmandu and several other cities. Young people gathered in multiple towns, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak, to protest against corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms.
Nepal Protest Live Updates: Several Young People Marched On Kathmandu's Streets
A large number of Gen Z youth in Nepal marched through the streets of Kathmandu, protesting against the government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms.
Nepal Protest Live Updates: Youth Lead Protest March In Kathmandu
Nepali youth led a protest march in Kathmandu against the government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms.
Nepal Protest Live Updates: Nepal's Former Deputy PM Says 'Whoever Tries To Damage Nepal-India Ties...'
On Gen Z protest against the banning of social media platforms in Nepal, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of National Liberation Party, Rajendra Mahato says, "...Whoever tries to damage Nepal-India relations will ultimately face downfall..."
Nepal Protest Live Updates: 16 Dead As Gen Z-Led Protests In Kathmandu
Around 16 deaths have been confirmed during the Gen Z-led youth march in Nepal protesting the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, IANS reported, citing sources.
