Live Nepal Protest: Atleast 19 Dead, While Several Injured As Gen Z Lead Demonstrations In Kathmandu Against Social Media Ban

Live Nepal Protest: Gen Z-led protests in Nepal were triggered by the government's social media ban, which came into effect on September 4 and targeted the platforms that were not registered with the Nepalese government. The unrest escalated into violent clashes in the capital Kathmandu on Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to vent their anger over the social media ban. The protests spiralled out of hand after demonstrators broke into restricted zones and reportedly stormed the Federal Parliament premises in New Baneshwor.

Meanwhile, the authorities also sprang into action and imposed a curfew across key areas and deployed the Army to contain the protests. The government announced that the curfew would remain in effect until 10 pm, covering several areas, including Tinkune Chowk in the east and Ratna Rajya School in the north.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After the unrest erupted, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that his administration is not against platforms but against "lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling the country."