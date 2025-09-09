Advertisement
NEPAL PROTEST

Nepal Protests Live Updates: Protestors Chase Police; PM Oli Calls All-Party Meeting

Nepal Protests Live Updates: There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control. PM KP Sharma Oli has called an all party meeting to find a solution to the issues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source:
Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Nepal Protests Live Updates: The anti-corruption protest in Nepal, which was aided by a now-revoked social media ban, has intensified today with protesters setting fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur. The nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day on Tuesday even after two ministers resigned from their posts. According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson.

There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest. The protestors have been demanding for the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. However, PM Oli has refused to step down while calling an all-party meeting. PM Oli said that he is in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. “For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” said Oli.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates:

09 September 2025
13:12 IST

Nepal Protest LIVE: Protests Continue After Police Killings

Despite the curfew, people continue to protest against the police firing and demand accountability from the government. At least 19 young protestors were killed during violent demonstrations in Kathmandu Valley.

 

 

12:41 IST

Nepal Protest Live Updates: Protestors Chase, Pelt Stone St Security Personnel - Watch

Protesters chase and pelt stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, as the demonstrations turned violent. Protesters are demonstrating against alleged corruption.

12:38 IST

Nepal Protest Live: Tyres Set On Fire By Agitators

Kathmandu, Nepal: Protesters set tyres on fire while demonstrating against the deaths in yesterday’s police firing. Watch:

