Nepal Protests Live Updates: Protestors Chase Police; PM Oli Calls All-Party Meeting

Nepal Protests Live Updates: The anti-corruption protest in Nepal, which was aided by a now-revoked social media ban, has intensified today with protesters setting fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur. The nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day on Tuesday even after two ministers resigned from their posts. According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson.

There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest. The protestors have been demanding for the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. However, PM Oli has refused to step down while calling an all-party meeting. PM Oli said that he is in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. “For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” said Oli.

