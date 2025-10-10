Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize As Winner Set To Be Announced

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11 am (CEST) or 2:30 pm (IST) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, highlighting the annual Nobel announcements week running from October 6 to 13. This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received a total of 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

On Friday, Russia expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov praised Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, making the statement just hours before the prize announcement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.