Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize As Winner Set To Be Announced
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11 am (CEST) or 2:30 pm (IST) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received a total of 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.
On Friday, Russia expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov praised Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, making the statement just hours before the prize announcement.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: Who Was Last Year's Nobel Prize Winner?
Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots group representing Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors. The organisation was recognised for advocating nuclear disarmament and highlighting, through survivor testimonies, the dangers of nuclear weapons.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: 'Gaza Peace Not Considered', Says Panel
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has said that any Israel-Gaza peace agreement will not affect the 2025 Peace Prize, as the decision was finalised earlier this week.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to promote his efforts and make public claims about resolving several conflicts.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
Russia backed US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, reported by state news agency TASS on Friday. The winner will be announced at 11 am (CEST) or 2.30 pm (IST), but experts say it is very unlikely that Trump will win.
