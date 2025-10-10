Advertisement
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2025

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize As Winner Set To Be Announced

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11 am (CEST) or 2:30 pm (IST) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 01:22 PM IST|Source:
Nobel peace prize 2025 announcement (Image: Zee Photos)
LIVE Blog

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11 am (CEST) or 2:30 pm (IST) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, highlighting the annual Nobel announcements week running from October 6 to 13. This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received a total of 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

On Friday, Russia expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov praised Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, making the statement just hours before the prize announcement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.

10 October 2025
13:20 IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: Who Was Last Year's Nobel Prize Winner?

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots group representing Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors. The organisation was recognised for advocating nuclear disarmament and highlighting, through survivor testimonies, the dangers of nuclear weapons. 

 

13:05 IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: 'Gaza Peace Not Considered', Says Panel

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has said that any Israel-Gaza peace agreement will not affect the 2025 Peace Prize, as the decision was finalised earlier this week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to promote his efforts and make public claims about resolving several conflicts.

12:56 IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live: Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Russia backed US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, reported by state news agency TASS on Friday. The winner will be announced at 11 am (CEST) or 2.30 pm (IST), but experts say it is very unlikely that Trump will win.

 

