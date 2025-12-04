Advertisement
MODI PUTIN MEET

‘Putin Ready For Peace’: Trump Claims After US Delegation Meets Russian President

Putin India Visit Live: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US delegation had a "very good" talk with Russian President on the Ukraine peace proposal, which gave the "impression" that Vladimir Putin "would like to end the war."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Putin India Visit Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for a crucial two-day visit that is expected to shape the next phase of defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries. The visit comes at a time when both New Delhi and Moscow are exploring new avenues to deepen military, technological and geopolitical ties amid shifting global dynamics.

High on the agenda are major defence deals, including discussions around the long-speculated S-500 air defence system. India, which already operates the S-400, is looking at enhanced long-range capabilities, but negotiations will hinge on cost, delivery timelines and long-term strategic value. Talks are also expected on the Su-57, Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jet, with Moscow keen to push India to enter an acquisition framework.

However, India has made it clear that any major fighter jet procurement must include a significant technology transfer component. New Delhi is focused on strengthening its own defence manufacturing ecosystem under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and will only move forward if the deal supports domestic production and future capability development.

The visit is being closely watched, not just for potential announcements, but for how it positions India-Russia ties amid evolving global alignments and regional security challenges.

