Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: Tribunal Begins Reading Its Judgement

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: The International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its long-awaited verdict today in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun of crimes against humanity during the July–August unrest following the anti-discrimination student movement. The three-member bench, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has begun reading excerpts from the 453-page judgment.

Closing arguments ended on October 23. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman presented the prosecution’s final statements, seeking the maximum penalty for all three. State-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain represented the accused, with several senior prosecutors in attendance. The defence, after three days of arguments, urged acquittal, disputing the credibility of key witnesses—including Mamun himself, Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman, and NCP Convener Nahid Islam. Hossain argued that Mamun’s cooperation was coerced and that Mahmudur Rahman’s political affiliations tainted his testimony. Mamun’s lawyer, Zayed Bin Amjad, later made separate submissions on behalf of the witness-accused.

