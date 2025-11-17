Advertisement
SHEIKH HASINA

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: Tribunal Begins Reading Its Judgement

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: The three-member bench, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has begun reading excerpts from the 453-page judgment.

LIVE Blog

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: The International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its long-awaited verdict today in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun of crimes against humanity during the July–August unrest following the anti-discrimination student movement. The three-member bench, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has begun reading excerpts from the 453-page judgment.

Closing arguments ended on October 23. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman presented the prosecution’s final statements, seeking the maximum penalty for all three. State-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain represented the accused, with several senior prosecutors in attendance. The defence, after three days of arguments, urged acquittal, disputing the credibility of key witnesses—including Mamun himself, Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman, and NCP Convener Nahid Islam. Hossain argued that Mamun’s cooperation was coerced and that Mahmudur Rahman’s political affiliations tainted his testimony. Mamun’s lawyer, Zayed Bin Amjad, later made separate submissions on behalf of the witness-accused.

Follow THIS Space For Live Update:

17 November 2025
13:46 IST

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: Former PM's Defiance

Sheikh Hasina, 78, has refused to comply with the tribunal’s order to return from India and stand trial for allegedly ordering the deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising that led to her ouster on August 5 last year.

13:16 IST

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live: What Are Count 2 Charges Against Hasina?

Count 2 alleges that the accused ordered the use of lethal weapons, helicopters, and drones to suppress student protesters, and holds them liable for superior command responsibility, complicity, facilitation, and conspiracy.

13:04 IST

Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live: Charges Against Hasina - Count 1

Count 1 accuses the defendants of murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts. It alleges that they abetted, incited, facilitated, and were complicit in these crimes—and failed to prevent attacks on civilians carried out by law enforcement and Awami League–aligned armed cadres.

