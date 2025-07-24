Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash LIVE: Thai Army Reports Airstrikes On Cambodian Targets

New Delhi: Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have erupted into deadly clashes along a disputed border area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple. Both sides have accused each other of firing first, as fighting continues across at least six locations. The Thai military claims Cambodian troops initiated the violence, deploying drones and heavy weapons. Cambodia denies the accusations, blaming Thailand for the first assault.

Thailand has closed all border checkpoints and accused Cambodia of targeting civilian areas, including a hospital, actions it called "serious violations of international law." The Thai foreign ministry warned it is ready to intensify self-defense measures if attacks persist. Diplomatic ties have deteriorated rapidly. Cambodia expelled the Thai ambassador and recalled its own diplomats from Bangkok, following Thailand’s similar move on Wednesday in protest over a landmine blast that injured five Thai soldiers.

The latest violence follows months of rising hostilities, which were sparked in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a disputed area both nations claim.