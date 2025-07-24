Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash LIVE: Thai Army Reports Airstrikes On Cambodian Targets
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have erupted into deadly clashes along a disputed border area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple. Both sides have accused each other of firing first, as fighting continues across at least six locations. The Thai military claims Cambodian troops initiated the violence, deploying drones and heavy weapons. Cambodia denies the accusations, blaming Thailand for the first assault.
Thailand has closed all border checkpoints and accused Cambodia of targeting civilian areas, including a hospital, actions it called "serious violations of international law." The Thai foreign ministry warned it is ready to intensify self-defense measures if attacks persist. Diplomatic ties have deteriorated rapidly. Cambodia expelled the Thai ambassador and recalled its own diplomats from Bangkok, following Thailand’s similar move on Wednesday in protest over a landmine blast that injured five Thai soldiers.
The latest violence follows months of rising hostilities, which were sparked in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a disputed area both nations claim.
Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash LIVE | Both Countries Blame One Another For Fight
Both the Cambodian and Thai foreign ministries have released statements accusing one another of instigating the fighting that erupted between the Southeast Asian neighbours earlier today.
According to the media reports, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in the “strongest possible terms this reckless and hostile act by Thailand”. It had earlier accused Thailand of launching “unprovoked, premeditated and deliberate attacks on Cambodian positions along the border areas”.
“Such unprovoked military aggression not only endangers peace and stability along our shared border, but also demonstrates utter disregard for regional norms and international legal obligations,” it said in a statement.
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its own statement condemning in the “strongest terms the actions of the Cambodian military that violate Thai sovereignty and international law”.
“The Thai government calls on Cambodia to cease repeated acts that seriously violate international law, violate the principle of good neighbourliness and undermine Cambodia’s credibility in the international community,” it said.
