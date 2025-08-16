Trump-Putin Meeting Live Updates: US, Russian Presidents Meet Amid Uncertainty Over Ukraine War

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Both leaders stood on the tarmac and shook hands as their delegations looked on. Trump arrived about half an hour before Putin, who landed to a brisk wind and low cloud cover. In an unexpected show of cordiality, Putin joined Trump in the U.S. president’s limousine as they left the tarmac for their Alaska meeting. Such gestures are rare between rivals.

The meeting format has shifted from a private one-on-one to a larger group session.

Three representatives from each side will now take part. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to join Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov will join Putin.

A senior European official called the change “a relief” and “probably a reassuring development”. Several European capitals see the expanded format as a sign of structure and stability.

The White House says the talks will focus on ending the war in Ukraine. Two senior U.S. officials say the administration has discussed possible incentives for Moscow. These could include new business agreements or arms control talks.

Russian officials have raised both topics in recent days. The United States has coordinated closely with Europe ahead of the summit, though some U.S. officials view Europe’s resistance to incentive discussions as “childish and impractical”.

Here’re the live updates: