Trump-Putin Meeting Live Updates: US, Russian Presidents Meet Amid Uncertainty Over Ukraine War
President Vladimir Putin joined President Donald Trump in the US presidential limo as they left the Alaska tarmac for their 7th face-to-face meeting. The gesture, unusual for adversaries, recalled Trump’s 2018 attempt to have Kim Jong Un join him in a car, a request advisers then blocked. This time, with different goals and a new team, Trump made it happen. While their talks now include advisers, the private car ride offered the two leaders a rare moment alone before discussions that pit Moscow’s slow advance against Washington’s warnings of “dire consequences” if the war does not end.
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Both leaders stood on the tarmac and shook hands as their delegations looked on. Trump arrived about half an hour before Putin, who landed to a brisk wind and low cloud cover. In an unexpected show of cordiality, Putin joined Trump in the U.S. president’s limousine as they left the tarmac for their Alaska meeting. Such gestures are rare between rivals.
The meeting format has shifted from a private one-on-one to a larger group session.
Three representatives from each side will now take part. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to join Trump.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov will join Putin.
A senior European official called the change “a relief” and “probably a reassuring development”. Several European capitals see the expanded format as a sign of structure and stability.
The White House says the talks will focus on ending the war in Ukraine. Two senior U.S. officials say the administration has discussed possible incentives for Moscow. These could include new business agreements or arms control talks.
Russian officials have raised both topics in recent days. The United States has coordinated closely with Europe ahead of the summit, though some U.S. officials view Europe’s resistance to incentive discussions as “childish and impractical”.
Here’re the live updates:
Russian Foreign Minister Hints At Sanctions Relief As Trump, Putin Meet Under Stealth Bomber Flyover
Anchorage (Alaska): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed confidence that at least some U.S. sanctions on Moscow will be eased following the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Russian state media reported.
“They will definitely be lifted for some, that is for sure,” Lavrov told RIA Novosti, when asked about possible sanctions relief.
The optimism comes in the wake of Washington temporarily suspending certain sanctions against Russia until August 20, according to a US Treasury Department license issued ahead of August 15 meeting.
The summit opened with a symbolic show of military power. As Trump and Putin met on the tarmac at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, American fighter jets and a B-2 stealth bomber flew overhead.
The two leaders exchanged a firm handshake before heading into talks, marking the start of a highly watched diplomatic encounter.
Trump-Putin Talks Begin As Putin Ducks Question On Ending Ukraine War
The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska has begun. Moments before talks started, Russian President Vladimir Putin sidestepped a direct question on whether he would agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. When a journalist shouted “will you stop killing civilians?”, the Russian leader gestured as if he could not hear.
In a rare display of camaraderie, Putin left his own Aurus limousine to ride with Donald Trump in the US president’s armored car. Russian state media hailed the move as a sign of “extremely friendly” early exchanges, pointing to a “historic handshake” on the tarmac. Discussions are now officially underway.
