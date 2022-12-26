us-canada-winter-snow-arctic-storm-2022-today-bomb-cyclone-buffalo-new-york-chicago-boston-california-toronto-weather-temperature

Winter storm in US and Canada latest news updates: At least 38 people have died due to a severe Arctic storm that has continued to batter parts of the US and Canada. The winter storm is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The bomb cyclone has stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Around 60 per cent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Travellers' weather woes are expected to continue, with hundreds of flight cancellations already and more expected after a bomb cyclone (when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm) developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Over 1,700 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Sunday.

