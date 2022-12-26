topStoriesenglish
WINTER STORM

us-canada-winter-snow-arctic-storm-2022-today-bomb-cyclone-buffalo-new-york-chicago-boston-california-toronto-weather-temperature

Snow storm in US and Canada Today Latest News Coverage: Over 1,700 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Sunday due to the severe Arctic storm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Winter storm in US and Canada latest news updates: At least 38 people have died due to a severe Arctic storm that has continued to batter parts of the US and Canada. The winter storm is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The bomb cyclone has stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Around 60 per cent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Travellers' weather woes are expected to continue, with hundreds of flight cancellations already and more expected after a bomb cyclone (when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm) developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. 

Over 1,700 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on winter storm in US and Canada:

26 December 2022
17:07 PM

Snow storm in US Latest News Coverage: Montana has been worst hit by severe winter storm

Snow storm in US Latest News Coverage: The US state of Montana has been the worst hit by the severe winter storm, with temperatures dropping to minus 45 degrees Celsius.

16:54 PM

US storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

US storm 2022: An arctic blast that gripped much of the United States has left hundreds of thousands without power. Energy systems across the country have been strained by rising demand for heat and storm-related damage to transmission lines. 

16:50 PM

Deadly storm, deemed worst in 45 years, paralyzes Buffalo in US

Winter storm 2022 live news updates: Road and utility crews faced the task on Monday of digging out and restoring some normalcy around Buffalo, where a blizzard considered the area's worst in 45 years buried snow plows, stranded motorists in cars and killed at least 13 people. 

The greater Buffalo region, which lies at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has been one of the hardest-hit places.

New York governor called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster that ranked as the fiercest winter storm to hit Buffalo, New York state's second-largest city, since a crippling 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.

While the official blizzard warning for the greater Buffalo region was lifted on Sunday, officials warned that blizzard-like conditions persisted in some areas, and that more snow was in the forecast through Tuesday.

16:45 PM

Winter storm 2022: At least 38 people dead in US, Canada

Winter storm 2022: At least 38 people have died due to a severe Arctic storm that is battering parts of the US and Canada, with some areas recording temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius. Of the 38 victims, 34 were reported across the US, with a majority of them being in Buffalo and New York. Storm-related deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

The other four deaths occurred in Canada when a bus rolled over on an icy road near the town of Merritt, in the western province of British Columbia.

