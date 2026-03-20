LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks; says Kuwait
US Israel Iran war live updates: The US-Israel-Iran war has reached it's 21st day with Iran attacking energy infrastructure and US-Israel continuing with retaliatory strikes.
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US Israel Iran war live updates: The Israel-Iran war has reached it's 21st day since it began on March 28th with tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. In the latest development from March 19-20, the conflict has intensified with Iran attacking energy infrastructure and US-Israel continuing retaliatory strikes.
Iranian missiles have caused extensive damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial city. On the other hand Israel has struck the South Pars/gas field, which is shard by Iran and Qatar causing fires and setting it ablaze and therefore marking a significant widening of energy war.
In a retaliatory strikes, Israel has hit energy infrastructure in Tehran and major oil depots. Thousands have been killed as retaliatory as the strikes continue with Tehran vowing 'zero restraint' if the energy facilities are targeted again.
As the war continue to escalate more and more, Oil prices after strikes on energy sites have surged.
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LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: India calls for de-escalation amid growing tensions
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswamy has underlined India's commitment to the safety of all seafarers, freedom of navigation, maritime security and securing trade and energy supply chains, TOI reported.
Indian envoy while addressing it's 36th session of the council of IMO in London said, India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians."
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Iranian Naval infrastructure hit in Caspian sea
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: IDF states, strikes targeted Iranian naval vessels, a port command center, and key repair and maintenance facilities in the Caspian Sea.
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: F-35 fighter jet targeted by Iran's air defense
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Footage shows the moment F-35 fighter jet was successfully targeted by Iran's air defense.
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: DGCA directs airlines to avoid 9 airspaces
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid nine airspaces amid the war. DGCA directed to avoid the spaces in war-engulfed gulf regions citing risks following the ongoing conflict. In it's advisory, DGCA has asked carrier to steer clear airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and UAE.
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Kuwait says Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery has been hit by early drone attacks, Kuwait state media stated. It further reported that fire broke out in some units and were shut down immediately. Emergency services were immediately deployed.
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Middle east witnesses Aerial attacks, Germany withdraws support for Israel
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Aerial attacks were also reported in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Germany has reportedly withdrawn support for Israel in South Africa’s Gaza genocide case at the ICJ.
LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Tehran striked on the eve of the Persian New Year
Israel Iran War Live Updates: Air strikes were reported in Tehran on the eve of the Persian New Year as Israel announced a “massive” bombing attack on Tehran.
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Saudi Arabia intercepts four more drones
Israel Iran War Crisis Live: In a latest developement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said four more drones have been intercepted and destroyed in the country’s east, as the country continues to defend against a stream of unmanned aerial vehicles that have targeted the country over the past several hours.
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