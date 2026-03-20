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NewsWorldLIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks; says Kuwait
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LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks; says Kuwait

US Israel Iran war live updates: The US-Israel-Iran war has reached it's 21st day with Iran attacking energy infrastructure and US-Israel continuing with retaliatory strikes.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Source:
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US Israel Iran war live updates: The Israel-Iran war has reached it's 21st day since it began on March 28th with tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. In the latest development from March 19-20, the conflict has intensified with Iran attacking energy infrastructure and US-Israel continuing retaliatory strikes. 

Iranian missiles have caused extensive damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial city. On the other hand Israel has struck the South Pars/gas field, which is shard by Iran and Qatar causing fires and setting it ablaze and therefore marking a significant widening of energy war. 

In a retaliatory strikes, Israel has hit energy infrastructure in Tehran and major oil depots. Thousands have been killed as retaliatory as the strikes continue with Tehran vowing 'zero restraint' if the energy facilities are targeted again. 

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As the war continue to escalate more and more, Oil prices after strikes on energy sites have surged. 

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20 March 2026
11:19 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: India calls for de-escalation amid growing tensions

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswamy has underlined India's commitment to the safety of all seafarers, freedom of navigation, maritime security and securing trade and energy supply chains, TOI reported. 

Indian envoy while addressing it's 36th session of the council of IMO in London said, India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians."

11:10 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Iranian Naval infrastructure hit in Caspian sea

 

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: IDF states, strikes targeted Iranian naval vessels, a port command center, and key repair and maintenance facilities in the Caspian Sea.

11:01 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: F-35 fighter jet targeted by Iran's air defense

 

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Footage shows the moment F-35 fighter jet was successfully targeted by Iran's air defense.

 

10:59 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: DGCA directs airlines to avoid 9 airspaces 

 

 

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid nine airspaces amid the war. DGCA directed to avoid the spaces in war-engulfed gulf regions citing risks following the ongoing conflict. In it's advisory, DGCA has asked carrier to steer clear airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and UAE. 

10:43 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Kuwait says Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery has been hit by early drone attacks, Kuwait state media stated. It further reported that fire broke out in some units and were shut down immediately. Emergency services were immediately deployed. 

 

10:38 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Middle east witnesses Aerial attacks, Germany withdraws support for Israel

 

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Aerial attacks were also reported in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Germany has reportedly withdrawn support for Israel in South Africa’s Gaza genocide case at the ICJ.

 

10:37 IST

LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Tehran striked on the eve of the Persian New Year

 

Israel Iran War Live Updates: Air strikes were reported in Tehran on the eve of the Persian New Year as Israel announced a “massive” bombing attack on Tehran.

10:31 IST

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: Saudi Arabia intercepts four more drones

 

Israel Iran War Crisis Live: In a latest developement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said four more drones have been intercepted and destroyed in the country’s east, as the country continues to defend against a stream of unmanned aerial vehicles that have targeted the country over the past several hours.

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