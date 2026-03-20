LIVE Israel Iran war conflict: Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit in drone attacks; says Kuwait

US Israel Iran war live updates: The Israel-Iran war has reached it's 21st day since it began on March 28th with tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. In the latest development from March 19-20, the conflict has intensified with Iran attacking energy infrastructure and US-Israel continuing retaliatory strikes.

Iranian missiles have caused extensive damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial city. On the other hand Israel has struck the South Pars/gas field, which is shard by Iran and Qatar causing fires and setting it ablaze and therefore marking a significant widening of energy war.

In a retaliatory strikes, Israel has hit energy infrastructure in Tehran and major oil depots. Thousands have been killed as retaliatory as the strikes continue with Tehran vowing 'zero restraint' if the energy facilities are targeted again.

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As the war continue to escalate more and more, Oil prices after strikes on energy sites have surged.