US Israel Iran war LIVE updates: Regional tensions rise as Iran hits Qatar gas plant

US Israel Iran war LIVE updates: In a rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified into a wider regional confrontation, raising serious concerns about global stability, energy security, and military escalation across the Middle East. The war, which began on February 28, 2026, has taken a direction that nobody had expected.

In recent days, a sharp rise in military actions has been seen. Israel has carried out targeted strikes inside Iran, including attacks on key energy infrastructure like the South Pars gas field and high-level assassinations of senior Iranian officials. In response, Iran has launched missile attacks on Israeli cities and has even targeted Gulf energy facilities. Some of these attacks have involved advanced weapons like cluster munitions, which are harder to intercept and have caused civilian casualties.

The conflict is no longer limited to Israel and Iran. Attacks have spread to countries like Qatar and the UAE, hitting key gas and oil facilities and disrupting global energy markets. Oil prices have surged, and fears of supply disruptions are increasing.

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Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about further escalation, with reports suggesting that the United States may consider expanding its military role, including possible ground operations. The war has already resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction. Key Iranian leaders have been killed in airstrikes, while civilian areas in Israel have also been hit by missile attacks.

As tensions continue to rise, experts warn that the conflict could expand further, potentially affecting global trade routes and triggering a prolonged regional crisis.