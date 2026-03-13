Advertisement
NewsWorldUS-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Israel claims Hezbollah member targeted in Beirut attack
US IRAN CONFLICT

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Israel claims Hezbollah member targeted in Beirut attack

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US refueling plane crashes in Iraq with five people onboard this comes after US-Iran war reached it's fourteenth day.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source:
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Representative image day 14th
LIVE Blog

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: The US-Iran war has entered its fourteenth day, with the conflict continuing to escalate across the Middle East. One of the most significant recent developments is Iran expanding its retaliation to countries hosting US military forces in the Gulf region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Iranian media reports said the attacks struck the Ali al-Salem Air Base, the Mohammed al-Ahmad naval base, and the al-Udairi helicopter airbase in Kuwait. Iran also claimed it launched missiles and drones at a naval base in Bahrain that hosts American troops.

The widening scope of the conflict has raised fears of a broader regional war, as several Gulf countries host key US military installations.

Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have continued their extensive air campaign inside Iran, targeting military infrastructure, missile facilities and strategic sites. Reports indicate thousands of airstrikes have been carried out since the conflict began.

The war is also impacting global energy markets, with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns about disruptions to oil shipments. Oil prices have surged sharply as fears grow over a possible blockade of the vital shipping route.

Iranian leaders have vowed continued retaliation, signaling that the conflict is far from over. 

13 March 2026
09:45 IST

US-Israel-Iran war news live updates: Saudi Arabia says 4 more drones intercepted

 

US-Israel-Iran war news live: As per the reports by Al Jazeera, the spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said that air defences have shot down four more drones over its eastern and central regions.

