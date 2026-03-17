US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar Defence Ministry says missile intercepted
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Two explosive drones hit the embassy, causing fire and damage. No casualties reported. Multiple attacks occurred from Monday evening till Tuesday.
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: The US-Iran war has reached its eighteenth day, with tensions continuing to intensify across the Middle East. In a major escalation, Iran has widened its retaliatory strikes to include countries in the Gulf that host US military bases.
In a latest development, two explosive-laden drones struck inside the embassy compound, triggering blasts that set off a fire visible from beyond the premises, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source told Xinhua, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Alarms sounded across the compound as the attack unfolded, but the embassy’s air defence systems were unable to stop the incoming drones, the report said, citing the same source.
No casualties were immediately reported, though the fire pointed to significant damage within the facility. Reportedly, the embassy had come under repeated attacks from Monday evening through the early hours of Tuesday.
Simultaneously, two drones reportedly targeted the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq late Monday, the ministry said. Out of which one struck a telecommunications tower but no casualties were reported.
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: IRGC Naval headquarters dismantled
US-Israel-Iran War Live: In a precise strikes, IRGC naval headquarters were dismantled by IAF which were used by senior commanders to coordinate operations and expand international maritime terrorist activities.
The IRGC Navy is involved in attacks on civilian vessels and in supplying proxy groups by transporting weapons via sea.
IRGC NAVAL HEADQUARTERS DISMANTLED
In a precise strike last week, the IAF dismantled the headquarters used by senior naval commanders to manage operations and advance international maritime terrorist activities.
The IRGC’s Navy is responsible for terror attacks on civilian… pic.twitter.com/jnYVb10SY5
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 16, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Explosions heard in Doha
US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions were heard across parts of Doha, raising concerns among residents. Authorities are assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage confirmed, AFP reported.
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Shrapnel sparks industrial area fire in Qatar
US-Israel-Iran War Live: Ministry of Civil Defence staff are dealing with a 'limited fire' in an industrial area after a shrapnel fell from an intercepted missile.
However, no injuries were reported, the ministry confirmed in it's social media post.
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Missiles intercepted, Qatar defence ministry
US-Israel-Iran War Live: Public safety alert was issued for Qatari people amid the sound of explosions were heard by residents in Doha. Later on, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Qatar's armed forces intercepted a missile attack that targeted the city.
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