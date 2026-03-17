US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar Defence Ministry says missile intercepted

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: The US-Iran war has reached its eighteenth day, with tensions continuing to intensify across the Middle East. In a major escalation, Iran has widened its retaliatory strikes to include countries in the Gulf that host US military bases.

In a latest development, two explosive-laden drones struck inside the embassy compound, triggering blasts that set off a fire visible from beyond the premises, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source told Xinhua, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Alarms sounded across the compound as the attack unfolded, but the embassy’s air defence systems were unable to stop the incoming drones, the report said, citing the same source.

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No casualties were immediately reported, though the fire pointed to significant damage within the facility. Reportedly, the embassy had come under repeated attacks from Monday evening through the early hours of Tuesday.

Simultaneously, two drones reportedly targeted the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq late Monday, the ministry said. Out of which one struck a telecommunications tower but no casualties were reported.