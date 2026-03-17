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NewsWorldUS-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar Defence Ministry says missile intercepted
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar Defence Ministry says missile intercepted

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Two explosive drones hit the embassy, causing fire and damage. No casualties reported. Multiple attacks occurred from Monday evening till Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Source:
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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: The US-Iran war has reached its eighteenth day, with tensions continuing to intensify across the Middle East. In a major escalation, Iran has widened its retaliatory strikes to include countries in the Gulf that host US military bases.

In a latest development, two explosive-laden drones struck inside the embassy compound, triggering blasts that set off a fire visible from beyond the premises, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source told Xinhua, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Alarms sounded across the compound as the attack unfolded, but the embassy’s air defence systems were unable to stop the incoming drones, the report said, citing the same source.

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No casualties were immediately reported, though the fire pointed to significant damage within the facility. Reportedly, the embassy had come under repeated attacks from Monday evening through the early hours of Tuesday. 

Simultaneously,  two drones reportedly targeted the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq late Monday, the ministry said. Out of which one struck a telecommunications tower but no casualties were reported.  

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17 March 2026
10:45 IST

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: IRGC Naval headquarters dismantled

 

US-Israel-Iran War Live:  In a precise strikes, IRGC naval headquarters were dismantled by IAF which were used by senior commanders to coordinate operations and expand international maritime terrorist activities.
The IRGC Navy is involved in attacks on civilian vessels and in supplying proxy groups by transporting weapons via sea.

10:31 IST

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Explosions heard in Doha

 

US-Israel-Iran War Live: Explosions were heard across parts of Doha, raising concerns among residents. Authorities are assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage confirmed, AFP reported. 

 

 

10:13 IST

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Shrapnel sparks industrial area fire in Qatar

 

US-Israel-Iran War Live: Ministry of Civil Defence staff are dealing with a 'limited fire' in an industrial area after a shrapnel fell from an intercepted missile. 

However, no injuries were reported, the ministry confirmed in it's social media post. 

10:02 IST

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Missiles intercepted, Qatar defence ministry

 

US-Israel-Iran War Live: Public safety alert was issued for Qatari people amid the sound of explosions were heard by residents in Doha. Later on, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Qatar's armed forces intercepted a missile attack that targeted the city. 

 

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