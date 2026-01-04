Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003032https://zeenews.india.com/world/live-updates/us-strikes-venezuela-maduro-captured-trump-global-condemnation-3003032.html
NewsWorldVenezuela US News Live Updates: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President
AMERICA VS VENEZUELA

Venezuela US News Live Updates: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President

Venezuela US News Live Updates: The US confirmed strikes in Venezuela as explosions rocked Caracas. Donald Trump claimed Nicolas Maduro’s capture, hinted at ground troops, and proposed a US-led transition, drawing global condemnation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image: Social Media/ X
LIVE Blog

Venezuela US News Live Updates: The United States on Sunday confirmed that it conducted strikes inside Venezuela moments after several explosions were heard in the capital Caracas and other parts of the country. Videos showed a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions.

After the attack, US President Donald Trump said on his social platform Truth Social that Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured.

Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump said that the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump said the United States was not ruling out deploying ground troops, asserting that Washington was “not afraid of boots on the ground” and noting that American forces had already been involved in the operation.

Multiple countries, including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela's neighbours, condemned the American strikes on Venezuela.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates:

04 January 2026
09:03 IST

Venezuela US Strike Live: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President 

As per the Reuters reports, the Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assume the role of acting president of the country in the absence of Nicolás Maduro, who was detained early Saturday morning in an operation by US forces.
 

08:54 IST

Venezuela US Strike Live: 'Britain Not Involved In attack,' Says UK PM Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday confirmed that the UK was not involved in the US military operation in Venezuela.

In a post in X, the UK PM emphasised that his priority is ensuring the safety of approximately 500 British nationals in Venezuela, with the embassy in Caracas providing support.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela military strike
How Would US' Military Strike On Venezuela Affect China And Russia? Explained
US Venezuela Tensions
Inside US' Military Operation In Venezuela - What Is Next For Caracas Politics
US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Releases First Picture Of 'Captured' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
US Venezuela Tensions
Real-Time Video To Nicolas Maduro's Location - Trump's 5 Major Revelations
US Venezuela Tensions
Trump's Next Global Target: After Venezuela, Is Iran Next On US' Radar?
mms leak
Who Is Sakshi Shrivas? Meet IIT-Grad, Ex-Google Engineer Caught In 'MMS Leak'
President Nicolas Maduro
Who Is Nicolas Maduro? Early Life And His Reign As Venezuelan President
India's First Hydrogen Train
India's First Hydrogen Train: Route, Speed, And Launch Details For Trial
US Venezuela Tensions
Why Trump's Military Action In Venezuela Contradicts 'Peace President' Image
Delta Force
What Is US Delta Force, The Ghost Unit That Just Snatched Venezuela's Maduro?