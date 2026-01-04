Venezuela US News Live Updates: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President

Venezuela US News Live Updates: The United States on Sunday confirmed that it conducted strikes inside Venezuela moments after several explosions were heard in the capital Caracas and other parts of the country. Videos showed a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions.

After the attack, US President Donald Trump said on his social platform Truth Social that Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured.

Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump said that the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.

Trump said the United States was not ruling out deploying ground troops, asserting that Washington was “not afraid of boots on the ground” and noting that American forces had already been involved in the operation.

Multiple countries, including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela's neighbours, condemned the American strikes on Venezuela.

