Venezuela US News Live Updates: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President
Venezuela US News Live Updates: The US confirmed strikes in Venezuela as explosions rocked Caracas. Donald Trump claimed Nicolas Maduro’s capture, hinted at ground troops, and proposed a US-led transition, drawing global condemnation.
Trending Photos
Venezuela US News Live Updates: The United States on Sunday confirmed that it conducted strikes inside Venezuela moments after several explosions were heard in the capital Caracas and other parts of the country. Videos showed a column of smoke and many buildings on fire after the explosions.
After the attack, US President Donald Trump said on his social platform Truth Social that Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured.
Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump said that the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.
Trump said the United States was not ruling out deploying ground troops, asserting that Washington was “not afraid of boots on the ground” and noting that American forces had already been involved in the operation.
Multiple countries, including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela's neighbours, condemned the American strikes on Venezuela.
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates:
Venezuela US Strike Live: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Named Acting President
As per the Reuters reports, the Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assume the role of acting president of the country in the absence of Nicolás Maduro, who was detained early Saturday morning in an operation by US forces.
Venezuela US Strike Live: 'Britain Not Involved In attack,' Says UK PM Keir Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday confirmed that the UK was not involved in the US military operation in Venezuela.
In a post in X, the UK PM emphasised that his priority is ensuring the safety of approximately 500 British nationals in Venezuela, with the embassy in Caracas providing support.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.