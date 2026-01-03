Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Explosions Rock Caracas Amid US Tensions

Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Several explosions were reported in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, on Saturday, but the cause remains unclear. According to BNO and Xinhua, witnesses reported hearing planes flying overhead, and there were also some disruptions to telecommunications.

These incidents occurred amid heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military action in Venezuela as part of efforts to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The US has also tightened sanctions, increased its military presence in the region, and accused ships in the Caribbean and Pacific of drug trafficking.

Follow Zee News For More Updates.