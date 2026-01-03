Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Explosions Rock Caracas Amid US Tensions
Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Several explosions were reported in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, on Saturday, but the cause remains unclear. According to BNO and Xinhua, witnesses reported hearing planes flying overhead, and there were also some disruptions to telecommunications.
These incidents occurred amid heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military action in Venezuela as part of efforts to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The US has also tightened sanctions, increased its military presence in the region, and accused ships in the Caribbean and Pacific of drug trafficking.
Venezuela US Strike Live: Colombian President Seeks UN Security Council Meet
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Colombia has joined the UN Security Council and called for an immediate meeting to assess alleged aggression against Venezuela, adding that emergency and border operational plans have been activated in Cúcuta.
Colombia desde ayer es miembro del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas, debe ser convocado de inmediato. Establecer la legalidad internacional de la agresión sobre Venezuela.
El PMU está activado en Cúcuta y el plan operacional en la frontera.https://t.co/SKpEf2ZF8T
— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026
Venezuela Airstrike Live Update: Explosions, Fire Reported At Port Of Caracas
Multiple secondary explosions were observed at the Port of Caracas, with flames and thick smoke rising from the area, raising concerns over damage and safety, while authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the incident.
Multiple secondary explosions seen, while flames and smoke emanate from the Port of Caracas in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/R8OJ4CsdHO
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026
Venezuela Explosions Live Update: Govt Alleges US Military Aggression, Condemns Strikes
Venezuela condemned what it called a grave US military aggression, alleging strikes on civilian and military sites in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, and said it informed the international community.
Este es el comunicado oficial del gobierno de Venezuela.
COMUNICADO
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA
La República Bolivariana de Venezuela rechaza, repudia y denuncia ante la comunidad internacional la gravísima agresión militar perpetrada por el Gobierno actual de los…
— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026
