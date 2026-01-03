Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002810https://zeenews.india.com/world/live-updates/venezuela-airstrike-results-2026-live-us-strikes-caracas-maduro-trump-casualties-targets-3002810.html
NewsWorldVenezuela US Strike Live Updates: Explosions Rock Caracas Amid US Tensions
US AIRSTRIKE

Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Explosions Rock Caracas Amid US Tensions

Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: These incidents occurred amid heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military action in Venezuela as part of efforts to oust President Nicolás Maduro. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Venezuela US Strike Live Updates. (Photo source: X/@_BurakSezen)
LIVE Blog

Venezuela US Strike Live Updates: Several explosions were reported in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, on Saturday, but the cause remains unclear. According to BNO and Xinhua, witnesses reported hearing planes flying overhead, and there were also some disruptions to telecommunications.

These incidents occurred amid heightened tensions, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military action in Venezuela as part of efforts to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The US has also tightened sanctions, increased its military presence in the region, and accused ships in the Caribbean and Pacific of drug trafficking.

Follow Zee News For More Updates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

03 January 2026
13:53 IST

Venezuela US Strike Live: Colombian President Seeks UN Security Council Meet

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Colombia has joined the UN Security Council and called for an immediate meeting to assess alleged aggression against Venezuela, adding that emergency and border operational plans have been activated in Cúcuta.

13:48 IST

Venezuela Airstrike Live Update:  Explosions, Fire Reported At Port Of Caracas

Multiple secondary explosions were observed at the Port of Caracas, with flames and thick smoke rising from the area, raising concerns over damage and safety, while authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

 

 

13:39 IST

Venezuela Explosions Live Update: Govt Alleges US Military Aggression, Condemns Strikes

Venezuela condemned what it called a grave US military aggression, alleging strikes on civilian and military sites in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, and said it informed the international community.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims