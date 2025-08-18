Advertisement
TRUMP ZELENSKY MEETING

LIVE: Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting Updates: Ukrainian President Arrives At White House for Key Talks

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders visited the White House on Monday for a crucial meeting with US President Trump. This meeting follows Trump’s recent talks with Russian President Putin at the Alaska summit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 11:02 PM IST|Source:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)
LIVE Blog

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders arrived at the White House on Monday for a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy comes on the heels of the Alaska summit, where the US President held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, just days earlier.

This marks President Zelenskyy's first visit to the United States since February—a trip that ended in a showdown.

The meeting is set to include several top European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates:

 

18 August 2025
23:00 IST

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting Live: Finland's President Arrives At White House

Finland's President, Alexander Stubb arrived at the White House to meet US President Donald Trump

NEWS ON ONE CLICK