Liz Truss announced as UK Prime Minister, defeats Rishi Sunak

Lizz Truss will become prime minister tomorrow, when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.

Sep 05, 2022
Conservative Party leader Liz Truss has won the leadership race against Indian-origin leader Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom. Truss will become prime minister tomorrow, when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," Truss Tweeted.

Sir Graham Brady - chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election, declared 47-year-old Truss as winner of the contest for the top job at 10 Downing Street.

She is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

