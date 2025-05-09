Lockdown In Pakistan After India Launches Massive Attacks In Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot? Check Details

India-Pakistan War: With India retaliating against Pakistan, there has been chaos in many Pakistani cities, including Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. According to reports, Indian missiles hit several key cities in Pakistan as Islamabad announced to close its airspace for all flights. According to various media reports, following the Indian retaliation, Pakistan asked its residents to remain indoors and observe a blackout by turning off the lights. Notably, reports claimed that Pakistan announced a lockdown in its key cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, and Karachi.

However, there is no official confirmation about the claims of a lockdown in these Pakistani cities. None of the Pakistani media houses has reported any lockdown-like situation. Thus, it's hard to substantiate these claims in the absence of an official statement.

Is Shehbaz Sharif Hiding In Bunker?

Some reports also claimed that fearing intensity of the Indian attack, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly gone underground and is hiding in a bunker. However, this claim also appears to be false as PM Sharif has called an emergency meeting in wake of the escalating situation with India.

Notably, Pakistan tried to bomb 15 Indian cities on the night of May 7 and continued to target Indian cities using drones and other munitions. Indian Army said in a statement that it responded effectively to the Pakistnai provocation. "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 8 and 9 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs," said the Army.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry has said in a statement that it neutralized in Lahore. "Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," said the Ministry.