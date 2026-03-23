London : Ambulances outside a Synagogue set on fire; investigation underway

Four Jewish community ambulances were torched in Golders Green, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Monday.

Officers have launched a hate crime probe, treating the arson as an anti-Semitic attack, and remain at the scene.

Met Police, which is the police service for the Greater London area, said in its statement that officers received a call from the London Fire Brigade in the early hours of Monday about a fire on Highfield Road, Golden Greers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Officers attended the scene where four Hatzalah ambulances were on fire", it said.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, with road closures ongoing, per the Met Police. No injuries reported, all fires extinguished.

"We are aware of explosion reports, believed linked to gas canisters on the ambulances," the statement added.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, underlined the distress that the incident resulted in and said the police are in the process of examining CCTV footage.

"We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern, and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries. We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage.

While no arrests have been made so far, she said that the police are looking for three suspects at the early stage.

"We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage. There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible - you can do so anonymously if you wish."



Jackson said police will engage faith leaders and boost patrols in the area during the investigation, for visible reassurance and security.



(with ANI inputs)

