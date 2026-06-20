/London: Driver killed and several were injured after two trains collide

At least 89 people were injured, and one was killed after two East Midlands Railway trains collided on Friday afternoon, British Transport Police said. Emergency services were alerted at around 5:15 p.m to the rail line south of Bedford, approximately 60 miles north of London.
The victim is identified as the driver of one of the trains. The East of England Ambulance Service deployed a major response, including more than 20 ambulances and six air ambulances. According to a Reuters report, one person died at the scene, 11 suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 sustained minor injuries.
Quoting Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, a significant multi-agency emergency response was underway while authorities worked to establish the circumstances of the crash, as per the Reuters report.
Multiple pictures and videos are circulating on Social Media, showing the front of one train embedded in the rear of another, while the carriages remained largely upright on the tracks.
UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander in an X post said, “We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers.”
Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister expressed grief over the accident. In an X post, he said, “Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford. First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured.”
Praising the emergency services, the Prime Minister said, “I am grateful to the emergency services for their swift response to this tragic incident."
Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 19, 2026
First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured.
I am grateful to the emergency services for…
Quoting a doctor, Peter Knapp, Reuters reported that he was on board one of the trains, described a "sudden crash" with one carriage off the rails and said he had sustained minor injuries.
The East Midlands Railway, in a statement, said it had canceled all trains to and from St. Pancras for the rest of Friday, and it was unable to confirm the schedule for Saturday.
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