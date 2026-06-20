Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /London: Driver killed and several were injured after two trains collide

London: Driver killed and several were injured after two trains collide

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander in an X post said, “We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers.”

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
London: Driver killed and several were injured after two trains collide
Image Credit: (X/@triffic_stuff_)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
London: Driver killed and several were injured after two trains collide
london train collision7 min ago
2
Technology news10 min ago
3
KS Bharat14 min ago
4
Harbhajan Singh S Sreesanth40 min ago
5
Vivek Aggarwal45 min ago