London Turns Violent?: Gandhi Statue Vandalised Days Before International Day Of Nonviolence, India Demands Immediate Action

London (UK): The Indian High Commission in London has expressed outrage over the recent vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square. Described as “shameful” and “violent”, the act comes just three days before the International Day of Nonviolence.

In an official post on X, the High Commission said:

“@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

The mission also confirmed active coordination with local authorities to restore the statue: “@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity.”

This is not the first time tensions have flared during Indian diplomatic visits to the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, in March, pro-Khalistani protesters staged a demonstration near Chatham House during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit. The protestors carried flags and speakers, chanting slogans while the minister held discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other senior officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the earlier protest, highlighting security breaches and the misuse of democratic freedoms. An MEA spokesperson said, “We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations.”

The latest attack on Gandhi’s statue highlights ongoing tensions and the need for swift action. The High Commission has called for immediate measures to preserve the dignity of the statue and uphold the principles of nonviolence that Mahatma Gandhi championed.