Longest range missiles: Who rules the skies and where does India stand?

Long Range Missiles: As military confrontation between the US‑Israel alliance and Iran continues to be intensifying, all eyes are on long-range missiles. In modern warfare, missile and drone powers decide strength. Let’s find out which countries pack the deadliest punch.

Russia tops the list

Sitting firmly at the top is Russia, with its most powerful weapon being the RS-28 Sarmat, nicknamed Satan II. This intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can strike targets up to 18,000 kilometres away and carry multiple nuclear warheads.

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Designed to outsmart advanced defense systems, it is one of the most feared weapons in the world.

China and US aren’t far behind

Boasting a range of 12,000-15,000 kilometres, China is in the race with its DF-41 missile. It is highly accurate and can hit targets across continents.

Meanwhile, the United States maintains its stronghold with systems like the LGM-30 Minuteman III, which is capable of reaching 13,000-14,000 kilometres.

The United States also deploys the Trident II D5, a submarine-launched ballistic missile used by both America and the United Kingdom, with a strike range of roughly 12,000 kilometres.

North Korea’s surprise entry

North Korea has emerged as a surprising contender with its Hwasong series, especially Hwasong-15, 17 and 18. These missiles are believed to have ranges exceeding 13,000 kilometres, putting Pyongyang on the long-range missile map.

Where does India stand?

India belongs to the select group of countries with credible long-range missile capabilities. Its most powerful missile, Agni-V, officially has a range of 5,000-5,500 kilometres, though many international experts suggest it could potentially reach up to 8,000 kilometres.

India’s submarine-launched K-6 missile is expected to have a range between 10,000-12,000 kilometres, and futuristic projects like Agni-VI are still under development.

These advances showcase India’s progress in long-range missile technology. They cement the country as a leading player in international strategic power dynamics.

In addition to missiles, countries are increasingly prioritising mobility, launch platforms and survivability. Russia and the United States have deployed mobile ICBM systems that can be relocated to reduce vulnerability.

China is investing in both road-mobile and rail-mobile DF-41 variants to enhance strategic flexibility. Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) like India’s K-6 and the US Trident II D5 provide a second-strike capability and ensure deterrence even if land-based systems are targeted.

Advanced guidance systems, multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) and integration with early-warning satellites are also defining the capabilities of modern long-range missile forces.