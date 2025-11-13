BREAKING: Trump Enacts Funding Bill, Ending Historic Government Shutdown And Guaranteeing Federal Back Pay

President Donald Trump signed a temporary funding bill into law late Wednesday (November 12), officially ending the longest government shutdown in United States history at 43 days.

The move came roughly two hours after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the measure by a vote of 222-209, with the President's support ensuring Republican unity despite furious opposition from most Democrats.

The legislation revives a hobbled air-traffic control system, restarts disrupted food assistance programs, and guarantees back pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

VIDEO | Washington: US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) signs a funding bill to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in US history.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mWra38ziVk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

Federal Employees Return To Work

President Trump's signature on the bill, which cleared the Senate earlier in the week, brings immediate relief to approximately 4$1.3$ million federal employees who were either furloughed or forced to work without pay.

Back Pay Guaranteed: The bill reverses controversial staff firings implemented by the Trump administration during the closure and guarantees that all affected federal workers will receive back pay once operations resume.

Immediate Relief And Economic Impact

The compromise legislation provides immediate relief to approximately USD 1.3 million federal employees who were either furloughed or forced to work without pay.

Worker Pay Guaranteed: The bill reverses the controversial mass firings of federal employees carried out by the Trump administration since the start of the shutdown. It guarantees back pay for all affected workers once operations resume and protects them from further layoffs until the end of January.

Essential Funding: The package secures full-year funding for three key areas: Military Construction, Veterans' Affairs, and the Department of Agriculture (ensuring major food assistance programmes like SNAP continue without interruption). Funding for the rest of the government is extended until January 30.

Economic Toll: Although the full financial impact is yet to be tallied, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the 43-day shutdown cost the U.S. economy approximately $14 billion in economic growth.

Next Fight Looms Over Healthcare Subsidies

While the immediate crisis is averted, the core political issue that triggered the shutdown—the extension of expiring federal healthcare tax credits—remains unresolved.

Democratic Demand Unmet: Most House Democrats voted against the bill because it did not include an extension of subsidies that lower premiums for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a key demand that began the standoff.

Postponed Battle: The Senate passed the compromise bill earlier this week after eight moderate Democrats broke ranks, securing a promise from Senate Republican leaders to hold a vote on the healthcare subsidies by mid-December.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI 418 'Severe' For 2nd Day: Stubble Burning Hits 22.5% As GRAP III Curbs Continue