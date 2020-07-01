LongLiveDalaiLama: Social media campaign launched against China

A social media campaign has been launched with hashtag Long Live Dalai Lama (#LongLiveDalaiLama) to raise voice against Chinese efforts to legitimise its occupation of Tibet and it's evil design to discredit Dalai Lama. Twitterati hit out at China for its attempt to manipulate the holy institution of Panchen Lama.

"Let us defeat Chinese efforts to legitimise the occupation of Tibet by destroying Buddhist institutions," said a Twitterati. It added, in the past, we witnessed China’s manipulation of the holy institution of Panchen Lama.

"Today China is again making attempts to discredit the spiritual institution of Dalai Lama, which has guided humanity for centuries! Let us pray together for a long life for Dalai Lama," it added.

In a recent interview, the head of the Tibetan government in exile Lobsang Sangay had said that India should raise the Tibet issue in bilateral talks with China and make it one of its core issues. "Tibet is very important for China and Tibet is equally important for India. They (China and India) have so many bilateral talks, during those talks, given all these tensions, the Indian government should raise the issue of Tibet as well," Sangay had said.

Dharamshala is home to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as well as the CTA, often called the Tibetan government-in-exile. The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 amid an abortive uprising against the Chinese rule in his Himalayan homeland.