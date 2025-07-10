The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking into adding Israel's Air Long Range Attack (LORA) missile to its frontline fighter jets, including the Su-30MKI. This important step comes even though India already has a strong BrahMos missile arsenal. It marked a new chapter in the IAF's offensive capabilities, especially after the successful use of the Rampage missile in 'Operation Sindoor'. The LORA missile has a range of 400-430 km and is expected to allow safer deep strikes into enemy territory. It will work alongside the BrahMos and greatly improve the IAF's aerial strength.

What Is The LORA Missile?

The LORA is a supersonic quasi-ballistic missile created by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for air-launched use from fighter planes like the Su-30MKI. Its main features include:

Range : 400-430 km, allowing long-range targeting of enemy positions.

: 400-430 km, allowing long-range targeting of enemy positions. Speed : About 6,174 km/h (Mach 5+).

: About 6,174 km/h (Mach 5+). Accuracy : A Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters, ensuring high precision.

: A Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters, ensuring high precision. Guidance System : Utilises 'fire-and-forget' technology with mid-course update capabilities.

: Utilises 'fire-and-forget' technology with mid-course update capabilities. Application: Perfect for deep and surgical strikes on critical targets such as enemy command centers or radar sites.

The IAF's interest in the LORA has reportedly grown after the Rampage missile's success during 'Operation Sindoor' in May 2025, where Indian Air Force Jaguar jets conducted precise strikes on Pakistan's Sukkur air base.

How LORA Differs From BrahMos?

India already uses the BrahMos, a joint Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile with a range of 290-450 km (latest versions) and speeds of Mach 2.8-3. The need for LORA arises from their differences:

- Trajectory & Range: BrahMos is a low-altitude cruise missile that flies close to sea level, allowing it to evade enemy air defenses. LORA, on the other hand, is a quasi-ballistic missile launched from high altitudes, using a lofted trajectory to avoid radar detection and enable strikes up to 430 km deep.



- Cost & Exportability: BrahMos, as a joint project, is relatively costly (Rs 20-30 crore per missile) and has limited export options. LORA is expected to be more affordable and easier to export, simplifying procurement and deployment.

- Aircraft Compatibility: BrahMos demands significant modifications for Su-30MKI integration, limiting the number of compatible aircraft. LORA is designed for easier integration with existing Su-30MKI platforms, allowing for quicker and wider use.

- Strategic Flexibility: BrahMos is suited for heavy strikes on fortified targets like bunkers. LORA is lighter, more precise, and has a longer range, making it better for pre-emptive strikes on key assets like command and control centers or radar systems.

Consequently, the IAF sees LORA as a complementary weapon, not a replacement for BrahMos. Each missile fulfills different strategic needs.

Rationale Behind LORA's Acquisition

- 'Operation Sindoor' Success: The Rampage missile's success in May 2025 highlighted the importance of long-range standoff missiles. This strengthened the IAF's drive for similar capabilities with LORA for secure deep strikes.

- Threat from Pakistan and China: LORA's high trajectory and speed may help counter advanced air defense systems, such as those in Pakistan and China's HQ-9 missiles. Its range of 400-430 km allows strikes on vital targets in cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, or Chinese bases along the LAC without needing aircraft to get too close to enemy borders.

- 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' & Export Potential: There is a possibility for LORA to be made in India in cooperation with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and IAI. This would promote technology transfer, create local jobs, and position India as a missile exporter as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

- BrahMos Limitations: The heavy weight (2.5 tonnes) and limited aircraft compatibility of BrahMos make it less suitable for all missions. LORA's lighter and more flexible design offers versatility for various operations.

Combining LORA and BrahMos

The IAF aims to use both missile systems for improved operational flexibility:

BrahMos : For heavy, rapid strikes against large enemy targets.

: For heavy, rapid strikes against large enemy targets. LORA: For accurate, deep, and pre-emptive strikes to neutralise command centers and radar systems.

For example, in a combat scenario where suppressing enemy air defenses is necessary, BrahMos could be used for initial large-scale destruction, followed by LORA to target specific high-value assets. This dual-missile approach would give the IAF a considerable strategic edge.

Future Outlook

The IAF is currently in talks with IAI and BEL about bringing in LORA. If everything goes as planned, the first squadron of LORA missiles (18 units) could be ready by 2026-27. This development is expected to greatly strengthen India's aerial strike capabilities against regional threats like China and Pakistan, enhancing the IAF's overall combat effectiveness.