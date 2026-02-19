Beyond the Epstein Files: The dark legacy of Andrew's grand-uncle Lord Mountbatten and the Kincora scandal that MI5 tried to bury

Following the historic arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday, public attention has turned to a darker chapter in royal history. As investigators look into Andrew's connections to the Epstein Files, historians and legal experts are revisiting the troubling allegations surrounding his grand-uncle and mentor, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India and a significant figure of the 20th century, died in a 1979 IRA blast. However, his legacy is clouded by claims of involvement in a systematic child sex abuse ring based at the Kincora Boys' Home in Belfast.

What was the Kincora Boys' Home scandal?

Established in 1958, the Kincora Boys' Home aimed to be a safe place for vulnerable teenagers aged 15 to 18. Instead, it became the site of one of the most notorious cases of institutional abuse in British history.

The convictions: In 1981, three senior staff members, William McGrath, Raymond Semple, and Joseph Mains, were convicted of the systematic sexual abuse of children under their care.

The delayed justice: Although the abuse was reported to the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) as early as 1977, no action was taken until an expose by The Irish Independent in 1980 forced a parliamentary inquiry.

Allegations of a state cover-up: The MI5 connection

The scandal worsened with claims that British intelligence services protected the abusers to safeguard national security.

The intelligence link: William McGrath, one of the main abusers, was reportedly an MI5 asset and led a loyalist paramilitary group.

The 'Dirty War' claims: In his book The Dirty War, journalist Martin Dillon suggested MI5 allowed the abuse to continue to maintain control over McGrath.

Evidence destruction: Journalist Chris Moore's 2025 book, Kincora: Britain's Shame, claims that MI5 knowingly concealed evidence and destroyed files to protect influential figures connected to the home.

Was Lord Mountbatten involved?

Although Lord Mountbatten died before the Kincora scandal became public, several survivors and declassified documents have linked him to the abuse ring.

The 1944 FBI memo: Declassified FBI files from the 1940s included claims from a confidential informant alleging that Mountbatten had a "perversion for young boys," though no solid evidence was provided at the time.

Direct survivor accounts: In 2022, survivor Arthur Smyth initiated legal action, claiming that Mountbatten molested him twice during the 1970s while he lived at Kincora. Smyth waived his anonymity to seek damages and bring the facts to light.

Trafficking claims: Journalist Chris Moore stated in his recent research that at least five boys were "trafficked" from Kincora to be abused by the royal family.

The official verdict vs. survivor claims

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA), led by Sir Anthony Hart in 2017, found no conclusive evidence of a state conspiracy or involvement from senior figures like Mountbatten. The report attributed the failures to police incompetence rather than a deliberate cover-up.

However, for survivors like Arthur Smyth, the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2026 has sparked renewed calls for a modern forensic review of royal ties to historical abuse.

