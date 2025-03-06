Maharishi Vedic City, a small community in Iowa, has been using a local currency known as the "Raam" for transactions within its boundaries. The currency was introduced in 2001 by the Global Country of World Peace (GCWP), an organization founded by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the proponent of Transcendental Meditation.

The Global Country of World Peace, established by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, is a network of educational organizations operating in over 100 countries with the goal of fostering global peace, progress, and prosperity.

The Raam currency was created as an alternative monetary system to support local businesses and economic activities within the city. It is available in denominations of 1, 5, and 10 Raam notes, with each Raam pegged at 10 U.S. dollars. While primarily used in Maharishi Vedic City, it has also seen limited circulation in some European countries, particularly in the Netherlands.

The currency is not considered legal tender by the U.S. government but is accepted within the community by businesses and institutions affiliated with the GCWP. The initiative was intended to promote economic self-sufficiency and encourage sustainable development.

Maharishi Vedic City was incorporated in 2001 and is built around Vedic principles, including architecture, meditation, and sustainable living. The city follows strict guidelines in construction and lifestyle, promoting a holistic way of living based on ancient Vedic traditions.

Although the use of Raam currency remains niche, it highlights the city's unique approach to self-sustained economic practices. However, all residents and businesses continue to use the U.S. dollar as the primary currency for official transactions outside the community.